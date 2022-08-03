ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

By The Associated Press
WHSV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whsv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Channelocity

Virginia Governor Will Pursue 15-Week Abortion Ban

(Glenn Youngkin/WikiCommon Images) After the Supreme Court effectively overruled Roe v. Wade in June of this year, many states had different reactions to the shocking ruling. It was Justice Samuel Alito who said that the 1973 Roe ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirming Roe "must be overruled" because they were "egregiously wrong," the arguments "exceptionally weak" and so "damaging" that they amounted to "an abuse of judicial authority."
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction

Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civil War#Politics State#Politics Governor#Confederate#Richmond Tv#Southern#Democrats#The Associated Press
WJLA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
beyondthetent.com

11 Hot Springs In Virginia You Need To Check Out

How many can say you’ve soaked in naturally made, mineral-enriched thermal springs that are consistently heated by the Earth’s core? Soon this could be you! Since the middle of the eighteenth century, the state of Virginia has become the place to visit to experience the benefits and joys found in thermal springs.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

The Cost of Living in Virginia

(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WITN

Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia. Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Regulators approve Dominion offshore wind project

State regulators on Friday approved plans by Dominion Energy to construct the nation’s largest offshore wind farm in waters off Virginia Beach but imposed several conditions intended to protect ratepayers, including reporting requirements for cost overruns and a performance guarantee.  The hotly anticipated ruling from the Virginia State Corporation Commission gives Dominion the state’s go-ahead […] The post Regulators approve Dominion offshore wind project appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cutoday.info

Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission

RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Suicide pact may have fueled Virginia couple's 2017 slaying

FAIRFAX, Va, (AP) -- Newly unsealed court papers show that the shooting death of a northern Virginia couple in 2017 may have been connected to a suicide pact between the couple's daughter and her boyfriend. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Giampa is charged with murder in the deaths of Scott Fricker and his...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy