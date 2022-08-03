Lack of workforce housing is crisis that demands a holistic effort – now

Read on wschronicle.com
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
It’s official: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, council members certified as winners in Greensboro election
GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you live in the city of Greensboro, your leadership is set until 2025. The Guilford County Board of Elections on Friday morning certified results from the election on July 26, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan and seven of eight incumbents on the City Council will be back for another four years. Vaughan […]
Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights
Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
More warehouses in Orange County? Here’s what we know about ‘Project Skywalker.’
The proposed project is one of 5 pending or under construction developments near Mebane.
'It’s just amazing' | New GCS teachers shop for free supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for new teachers at Guilford County Schools. Friday they shopped for classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse on Pomona Drive in Greensboro for free. The warehouse was blocked off Friday for the new teachers to wrap up their New Teacher Orientation Week.
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
Families need emergency to create emergency plans, kits
North Carolina Emergency Management says the basic items of an emergency preparedness kit would include items like a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight with full batteries, can opener, toiletries, extra keys, and cash. Find more info at: NCReady.gov. In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky.,...
Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years
PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
616 W. First Street
Perfect Downtown Apartment - 1bed/1bath with Wood Floors, Front & Back Porches! - Available for rent is your chance for the perfect location right on 1st Street off Broad Street. Very nice 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with classic wood floors and great living room. Has a great feel with high ceilings, peaceful back porch as well as a nice front porch that are both perfect for summer evenings, and great historic character.
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
Captains Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
Randolph County health officials share warning after 3 rabid foxes found in 1 month
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Public Health released a warning to the public on Friday after three rabid foxes were found in the county in July. The three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in the following areas in Archdale: Fernwood Drive Kreamer Drive West White Drive North Carolina […]
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
Alamance Burlington School System introduces new mobile app
The Alamance Burlington School System announced a new mobile app is live Aug. 5 ahead of the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The app, which features a number of sections, will allow schools and teachers to communicate important information to the district. It is currently available in the Apple Store for iPhones and soon will be on Google Play Store.
GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding
The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
