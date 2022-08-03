ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Lack of workforce housing is crisis that demands a holistic effort – now

By WS Chronicle
wschronicle.com
 4 days ago
triad-city-beat.com

Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights

Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Families need emergency to create emergency plans, kits

North Carolina Emergency Management says the basic items of an emergency preparedness kit would include items like a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight with full batteries, can opener, toiletries, extra keys, and cash. Find more info at: NCReady.gov. In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky.,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years

PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
PINE HALL, NC
News Argus

616 W. First Street

Perfect Downtown Apartment - 1bed/1bath with Wood Floors, Front & Back Porches! - Available for rent is your chance for the perfect location right on 1st Street off Broad Street. Very nice 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with classic wood floors and great living room. Has a great feel with high ceilings, peaceful back porch as well as a nice front porch that are both perfect for summer evenings, and great historic character.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
BURLINGTON, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
HIGH POINT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance Burlington School System introduces new mobile app

The Alamance Burlington School System announced a new mobile app is live Aug. 5 ahead of the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The app, which features a number of sections, will allow schools and teachers to communicate important information to the district. It is currently available in the Apple Store for iPhones and soon will be on Google Play Store.
BURLINGTON, NC
triad-city-beat.com

GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding

The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC

