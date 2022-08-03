ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan City Council reaches agreement with Shaver to serve as interim city manager

By Brian Porter
Fort Morgan Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado soccer falls to Air Force, 2-1, in opening exhibition

The game didn’t count toward the record, which is probably a good thing, but the University of Northern Colorado soccer team got back on the field Saturday afternoon. UNC hosted Air Force at Jackson Stadium for an exhibition match to start the fall 2022 season, falling to the visitors, 2-1.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football: Meet the team’s 2022 opponents

Football season will be here in less than 30 days and the University of Northern Colorado has a lot to prove this year. It will play five games at home and five games on the road, seven of which will be Big Sky contests. The Bears have a lighter load this year than last year — they faced Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State — but it still isn’t going to be easy.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy