Fort Morgan City Council reaches agreement with Shaver to serve as interim city manager

Football season will be here in less than 30 days and the University of Northern Colorado has a lot to prove this year. It will play five games at home and five games on the road, seven of which will be Big Sky contests. The Bears have a lighter load this year than last year — they faced Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State — but it still isn’t going to be easy.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO