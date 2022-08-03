Archie Battersbee's Family Denied Appeal To Stop Life Support Being Switched Off

Read on www.tyla.com
Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe
Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ as judges set to make life support ruling
The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment. A lawyer told the three judges at the Court of Appeal on Monday that Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital. He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack. It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue life support for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest. The boy suffered...
Archie Battersbee: Brain-damaged boy, 12, dies after life support switched off
A brain-damaged 12-year-old boy has died in hospital after his life support was switched off, following weeks of legal battles by his loved ones. Archie Battersbee was taken off all medication at 10am on Saturday and he died at 12.15pm, his tearful mother announced outside Royal London Hospital.Hollie Dance said her son “fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum”.Speaking on behalf of the family, Ella Rose Carter added: “They removed the ventilation and he went completely blue.“There was nothing dignified about watching a family member or child suffocate.”“We hope no family...
‘He’s still with us’: Archie Battersbee’s mother speaks as life support switch off imminent
Archie Battersbee is “progressing in so many ways”, his mother Hollie Dance has said.The 12-year-old’s life support treatment is due to be withdrawn on Tuesday (2 August) after the Court of Appeal ruled that it should not continue beyond 12:00 BST.Judges refused Archie’s parents permission to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court, however, they believe he is showing signs of progression.“He’s got a very good, stable heartbeat,” his mother said.“He holds his own blood pressure, he’s gaining weight.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s parents condemn decision to allow withdrawal of life supportArchie Battersbee’s parents condemn decision to allow withdrawal of life supportArchie Battersbee’s mother says family should not have had to go through court
Archie Battersbee dies after parents lose legal battle over life support
Mother says 12-year-old ‘fought until the end’ following withdrawal of treatment at Royal London hospital
‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request
Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
Archie Battersbee: mother says she has done all she can after family told life support to end
Family were told treatment to be withdrawn after attempt to have 12-year-old moved to a hospice fails
A mother who murdered her toddler on the day his father was applying to the Family Court to have more contact has been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 18 years.Carol Hodgson, 40, used a plastic bag to smother two-year-old Daniel Hodgson Green at her home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, and then tried to kill herself, leaving notes for her family.The boy’s heartbroken father Stefan Green read a victim impact statement at Teesside Crown Court before his former partner was sentenced, expressing how much he wanted to be part of his son’s life,...
U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment
A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment. Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.
