Saints CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson limiting practice reps during contract dispute

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is angling for a new deal ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract he signed after being selected by the team in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old is looking to extend his stay in the "Big Easy" with a contract extension and is reportedly toning down his practice activity during training camp while he awaits what's next.

Gardner-Johnson was taken by New Orleans in the fourth round out of Florida three years ago and played in all 16 games for the team as a rookie, starting seven of them. He recorded career highs in tackles (66) and passes defended (13) across 15 contests (13 starts) in 2020, before being limited to 12 games (11 starts) in 2021 due to injuries.

Despite missing five contests last season, Gardner-Johnson still posted seven passes defensed, a career high 2.0 sacks and career-best three interceptions. He finished in a four-way tie on the squad for most interceptions last year.

The Saints' projected starting secondary includes Paulson Adebo, Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye and Marshon Lattimore.