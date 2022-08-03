Charred body of woman, 81, found at Los Angeles home

Read on kesq.com
Woman killed during attempted carjacking in Canoga Park
A woman was stabbed to death during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street. Police responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, but when they arrived on scene, they […]
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID another victim of deadly crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified another victim of a fiery crash that claimed the lives of six people Aug. 4 at the intersection of Slauson and LaBrea Ave. Another person killed at the scene has been identified as Craig Pitchford, 66, a possible pedestrian, according to the coroner’s office.
2urbangirls.com
Actress in critical condition after crashing into LA area home
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South...
2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash
Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
Vendor Killed in Gardena Shooting
A fruit vendor in his 30s was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and Friday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing
The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. today that 11-year-old Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located after being reported missing earlier in the day. The post UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD
A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor's apartment
An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week.
foxla.com
‘Fake cop’ arrested in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cerritos Avenue and Euclid Street, near Loara High School, after receiving calls regarding a suspicious vehicle operating with police lights, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
palisadesnews.com
Autopsy Reveals Brianna Kupfer Stabbed 26 Times
UCLA student died from exsanguination in January attack while working at Hancock Park furniture store, Corner reports. An autopsy has revealed a UCLA student working in a Hancock Park furniture store was stabbed 26 times and died from exsanguination in a brutal January murder. The victim, Brianna Kupfer of Pacific...
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
Teenage boy arrested for allegedly killing 19-year-old man in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
The vehicles careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape
An Oxnard man was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years for kidnapping with intent to rape after multiple witnesses observed him driving with a young woman trapped in the trunk of his car. The post Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
