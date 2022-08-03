Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

Read on bigfrog104.com
Related
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
You’ll Be Up to Your ‘Ears’ in Fun at Schuyler’s Corn & Car Fest
Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 13th during the 22nd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. NOTHING CORNY...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Oh Mama! Utica Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Zebra
There's a new tenant settling in at the Utica Zoo. Officials have announced the successful birth of a baby Hartmann's Mountain Zebra at the zoo, saying the baby zebra, or foal, was born last weekend. Zecora, the mother Zebra, had been with a male zebra at her pervious zoo, officials said, explaining the gestation process for zebras is 12 months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium
It's been a controversial conversation amongst everyone since it's plan was announced by Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon -- and now, has officially been voted in favor of by county legislators. It was decided Tuesday that a near $85 million aquarium will built at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. The...
GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge
If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies. Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
RELATED PEOPLE
What You Need To Know About An Upcoming Ghost Hunt At The Herkimer Home
Get your frights on at a Ghost Hunt being held at the Herkimer Home State Historic Site. Ghostbusters gear up- It all happens on Saturday September 24th between 6PM - 8PM at the Herkimer Home. Preliminary investigations at the site with Central New York Ghost Hunters have already been completed...
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
ILION TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work Begins on State Route 5S Exit Ramp to SR-51
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Village of Ilion beginning Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The State Route 5S exit ramp - eastbound - to State Route 51 in Ilion will be closed beginning at 7:00am on August 9, 2022. The New York State Department of Transportation says that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Breathtaking New York Country Estate Is A Literal Dream – See Inside!
Located right in Oneida County, you won't want to miss putting your offer in on this property. That is, if you can tolerate the price tag. It's....up there. This absolutely gorgeous home is for sale in the Clinton/Kirkland area - New Hartford School District. The address is unknown, as the listing on Zillow says "undisclosed." The country estate sits on 159 acres of land being able to see miles and miles of views. Not only does the main home have 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and some pretty incredible features, but there's also a guest home and a very spacious pole barn.
Live & Local Theatre Returns To Rome Capitol Theatre In A Big Way
Live and local theatre is coming back to Central New York, and this is one show that you don't want to miss. SummerStage is proud to present Jesus Christ Superstar, coming to Rome Capitol Theater on August 4th, 5th & 6th. Local talent from across Central New York have come together to put on an unforgettable performance that you are sure to love, regardless of your religious views.
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
Got a Confession to Make? Rare Catholic Confessional for Sale in Rome
You don't have to go to Vatican City in Rome, Italy to buy a Catholic confessional-- this one is available in Rome, New York! And it can be yours for just $15,000. I found this rather unusual item on eBay. Here's what the seller says about it:. This spectacular confessional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anna’s Last Ride: Hundreds Line Streets For Beautiful Outpouring of Love as Ilion Girl Passes Away
They say it takes a village. More than one came together to honor an Ilion girl who fought one hell of a cancer battle. Hundreds lined the streets of Ilion for Anna's Last Ride just as she passed away. Anna Labella has been fighting cancer since she was diagnosed in...
Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle
An Oneida County man is under arrest following an assault investigation. The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on Marilyn Drive at approximately 10:50pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 after receiving a call about an alleged assault. Officers say then they arrived they met the...
Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome
Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
Sawed Off Shotgun, Cash Seized After Alleged Robbery, Shots Fired in Utica
A Utica man is under arrest following two alleged events that took place on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement agencies were notified about a suspect for whom they should be looking after the Oneida County 911 center received several calls that a man was "firing a shotgun in Proctor Park" at approximately 2:30pm on August 5, 2022.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0