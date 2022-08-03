Outagamie County overpass hit by dump truck closed indefinitely

Read on www.wbay.com
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Highway 55/JJ roundabout north of Kaukauna set to reopen
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK — The new roundabout at Highway 55 and County Highway JJ north of Kaukauna is set to reopen to traffic after months of construction. The road will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a Facebook post from the town of Vandenbroek. However the stretch of JJ...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
Algoma man dies after crashing into haybine
A 37-year-old man from Algoma was pronounced dead on scene after crashing into a haybine Saturday night.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane now open on WIS 172 in Allouez after a vehicle was on fire
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m. ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of...
WBAY Green Bay
One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash
TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night. Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m. Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck...
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
Fox11online.com
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
manitowoc.org
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc. 1.) The traffic flow will be switching sides this afternoon (08/04/22). Traffic will then be on the side of the street that will be permanent once 2-way streets start. The other side will be closed off until Monday, August 15th (official day of the switch to 2-way). This is for 8th, 10th, and 11th streets.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
WBAY Green Bay
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
seehafernews.com
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
New London crash involving three vehicles leaves one person dead
The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London, north of the Wolf River, and involved three vehicles.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne
WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
