wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
WILX-TV
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Funnel cloud spotted in Ithaca, Mich.
Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Morning Sun
Isabella deaths for July
Death certificates filed in Isabella County in July:. James Thomas Racine, 88, Mecosta County, died June 25. Janice May Fox, 68, Mt. Pleasant, died June 29. Susan Berge Blake, 60, Midland County, died June 29. William Emil Valle, 84, Mt. Pleasant, died June 24. Nancy Rae Cook, 89, Coe Township,...
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Morning Sun
Drought eases in part of Gratiot County
An ongoing drought eased a little in Gratiot County this week, according to the latest U.S. drought update. Last week, the entire county was rated as in a state of moderate drought. This week, a sliver of the county’s northwest corner was downgraded to abnormally dry. Isabella County also...
Jury finds man who repeatedly shot friend in his Zilwaukee home not guilty
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after a teen girl was repeatedly shot in a Zilwaukee home, a jury has exonerated the man who shot her. Jurors in the trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, delivered their verdicts at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, finding the defendant not guilty of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related sentence.
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Sisters of DUI crash victim speak out against drunk driving: 'All those families are wrecked'
GREENVILLE, Mich. — Jackie White and Shirley Fuller encouraged their sister Myrtle to move back to Michigan for a fresh start. Before she had even found a place to live, Myrtle was killed by a drunk driver on Cass Street in Greenville. Another man, Jeremy Wabeke was also killed in the crash.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
Jurors watch video of Michigan teen tell police he shot ex-friend while she robbed him
SAGINAW, MI — When he was 17, Cody R. Nelson allegedly shot a former friend in his family’s Zilwaukee house, the sounds of which were recorded by an idling video game. Now 20, Nelson’s case is finally being heard by jurors, tasked with determining if he shot the woman in self-defense or with intent to kill her.
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
