Savannah Police need your help identifying four people in violent crimes investigation

WJCL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WJCL

Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in church burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into a Southside church in July and stole money, according to a release. Police said they responded to a call at Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave., on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSPA 7News

Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fire causes significant damage to Savannah CVS

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An early morning fire in Savannah on Sunday caused significant damage to the CVS located at Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. According to the Savannah Fire Department, it began as a trash fire and extended to the CVS sign, causing a portion of the sign to melt.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart police officer killed in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/COASTAL NEWS SERVICE) - A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a crash last Thursday in Liberty County. According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. The trooper said Biele was attempting to make a left...
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing 67-year-old man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Eugene Thomas Lawton has been located unharmed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, family reported Eugene Thomas Lawton missing from his Webb Road home...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home

Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
SAVANNAH, GA

