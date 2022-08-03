Savannah Police need your help identifying four people in violent crimes investigation

Read on www.wjcl.com
Related
WJCL
Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
WTGS
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in church burglary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into a Southside church in July and stole money, according to a release. Police said they responded to a call at Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave., on...
Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
Police ask community to help ID suspects accused of stealing from hotel room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a couple accused of stealing from a guest at a Savannah hotel. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the couple stole from the guest’s room on July 24. Police say the man has a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
WYFF4.com
Violent hammer attacks on Georgia gas stations clerks happen hours apart, police chief says
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — A man is accused of attacking two clerks at two different gas stations with a hammer, according to the police chief in Thunderbolt, Georgia. Chief Sean Clayton says the suspect was seen on surveillance video at the first gas station around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. "Went into...
wtoc.com
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
WJCL
Four people, including pregnant woman, hospitalized following Long County crash
LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Long County on Sunday. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 301 and Bradwell Dunham Road just north of Ludowici at around 4:30 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol, one of the...
WJCL
Fire causes significant damage to Savannah CVS
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An early morning fire in Savannah on Sunday caused significant damage to the CVS located at Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. According to the Savannah Fire Department, it began as a trash fire and extended to the CVS sign, causing a portion of the sign to melt.
WTGS
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
WJCL
Statesboro police investigating circumstances surrounding death of nine year old
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a nine-year-old boy. According to police, officers were called late Monday night to a home on Kent Street after the child's mother found him alone, unresponsive and in a hanging position. The mother called...
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart police officer killed in crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/COASTAL NEWS SERVICE) - A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a crash last Thursday in Liberty County. According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. The trooper said Biele was attempting to make a left...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing 67-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Eugene Thomas Lawton has been located unharmed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, family reported Eugene Thomas Lawton missing from his Webb Road home...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
WTGS
11 defendants in Savannah indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eleven defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, according to a press release. The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal,...
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
Comments / 1