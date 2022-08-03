ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How climate change drives inland floods

By Rebecca Hersher
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hx1nx_0h3TIPwG00

Climate change means more flood risk across the United States. That includes places far from the ocean and sometimes far from rivers and streams, but where rain storms can still cause dangerous flash floods.

Why, exactly, does a hotter Earth mean more inland flood risk? And what does the future hold? This FAQ is for the millions of people who live in increasingly flood-prone parts of the United States, and who want to know how to stay safe and prepare for a changing climate.

How does climate change affect heavy rain?

It all starts with the release of greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide and methane. As humans keep burning fossil fuels, the atmosphere gets hotter. That hot air holds more water vapor, and so when it rains, it rains harder.

Climate scientists have been predicting for decades that heavy rain would get more common as the Earth heats up. At this point, scientists can measure what's happening in real time. The amount of rain falling in the heaviest rain storms increased across the country between 1958 and 2016, according to the National Climate Assessment. The situation is most serious in the eastern half of the country. A lot more rain is falling in the Northeast and Midwest, which means a lot more flood risk in all kinds of places, including areas far from the coast.

Why is inland flooding so dangerous?

Because floods can happen really quickly, and the water can be powerful when it gets moving. When a lot of rain falls in a short period of time, it doesn't soak into the ground, especially if the ground is already saturated, or it's covered with pavement or buildings that aren't permeable.

All that water has to go somewhere, so it pools on the surface. If there's a hill – even a very small one – the water starts moving downhill. It gathers power. This is how a flash flood happens, and it can be extremely dangerous. Moving water can tear homes from foundations, destroy roads, fill underground subway stations and wash away cars. This is one reason why floods are consistently the most deadly natural hazard in the U.S.

Is there any warning before a flash flood?

Often there is some warning. The National Weather Service watches for signs of heavy rain. If a flash flood is possible, the local weather service office will put out a Flash Flood Watch. If a flood is likely, that watch becomes a full-on Flash Flood Warning.

People with smartphones generally get an automatic alert when there is a weather warning. It's important to take those warnings seriously, and especially avoid areas that have flooded in the past or are low-lying. Driving during a flash flood is particularly dangerous. Never drive into moving water, even if it looks shallow.

What can be done to protect people from heavy rain?

There are many, many ways to warn people that a flood is imminent, slow the water down and give the water safe places to go. For example, if there is less pavement, that helps water soak into the ground. Healthy forests and wetlands also absorb water. Retention ponds are also common, especially near areas with a lot of pavement like highways and parking lots. The ponds are low, marshy areas where excess water can collect.

In cities, one reason that heavy rain causes widespread floods is that the pipes underground are not large enough to handle the kind of heavy rain that is falling. Most of the stormwater systems in American cities were built many decades ago. Installing larger pipes, or pipes in new places, is very expensive. But it's an important piece of the puzzle, especially in dense urban areas where heavy rain is projected to get extremely common in the coming years.

What does the future hold? Will heavy rain keep getting worse?

That depends on whether humans stop releasing greenhouse gasses. If humans keep burning enormous amounts of oil, gas and coal, the atmosphere will keep getting hotter,and heavy rain will get even more common and even more severe throughout this century.

If humans dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade or so, that will help control heavy rain, especially later this century.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Heavy Rain#Rain Is Falling#Faq
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
UPI News

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
119K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy