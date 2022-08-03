Read on elkhornmediagroup.com
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cove City Council to Vote on Psilocybin Ban
COVE, OR – (Release from the City of Cove) City of Cove Council Special meeting Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at the Cove City Hall, 504 Alder Street in Cove Oregon. To consider an ordinance declaring a ban on psilocybin service centers and the manufacture of psilocybin products. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available to public inspection at Cove City Hall 504 Adler Street. Office Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple agencies made quick work of the Tucker Creek Fire near Keating Valley area
KEATING – (From Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On August 3, 2022 at approximately 5:34 p.m., Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a possible fire near the Keating Valley area. When fire crews arrived, the Tucker Creek Fire was moving quickly and threatening structures. Buzz Harper, Keating Rural Fire Protection District Chief, assumed the role of Incident Commander and requested additional resources.
travelblog.org
La Grande, Oregon to Boise, Idaho
Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Baker County
BAKER CITY, OR – (Release from the Baker Valley Vector Control District) West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at a testing site in Baker County, Ore., according to Oregon Public Health officials. The mosquitoes, found approximately 15 miles east of Baker City,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Ronald “Ron” Lee found guilty of Murder, sentenced to life in prison
UNION COUNTY – Posted August 5, 2022. Ronald “Ron” Lee was sentenced to life in prison this morning in a Union County Courtroom. Lee was found guilty yesterday of Murder in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Loretta A. Williams of Cove. Lee was arrested for the murder in 2019.
Comments / 0