COVE, OR – (Release from the City of Cove) City of Cove Council Special meeting Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at the Cove City Hall, 504 Alder Street in Cove Oregon. To consider an ordinance declaring a ban on psilocybin service centers and the manufacture of psilocybin products. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available to public inspection at Cove City Hall 504 Adler Street. Office Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

COVE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO