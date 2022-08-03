Lee Pace and Rachel Sennott give killer commentary on our behind-the-scenes Bodies Bodies Bodies gallery

Read on ew.com
EW.com
Oliver Jackson-Cohen wants Surface to keep you guessing
British actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen has been working continuously since 2007, but American audiences have only begun to get to know him. His performance in Netflix's 2018 hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House not only terrified, but captured many hearts as Luke, one of the youngest and most haunted members of the Crain family. Over the next several years, he continued his scares with The Invisible Man and another Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor.
EW.com
Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston talk They/Them and using horror as a 'tool for change'
Forty-two years after Friday the 13th, Kevin Bacon is heading back to camp, and this time, he's in charge. In the new horror movie They/Them (get it? — you're supposed to pronounce the "slash" in the title), Bacon and True Blood alum Carrie Preston play the husband-and-wife operators of a sadistic gay conversion camp. From body shaming to shock therapy, their methods are horrific, but it soon becomes apparent that something even more sinister is going on, as the bodies pile up.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
EW.com
Thai cave hero reveals the major difference between Thirteen Lives and the real rescue
Nothing can fully capture the experience of diving into the darkness of a flooded cave, crawling against strong currents and dangerous debris, squeezing between muddy crevices with unwieldy oxygen tanks, knowing that one false move, one sharp branch, could sever your tenuous lifeline to the surface. But according to Richard...
EW.com
Roger E. Mosley, T.C. from the original Magnum P.I., dies at 83
Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on the '80s hit show Magnum P.I., has died. He was age 83. His daughter Ch-a Mosley announced the news on Facebook, saying, "We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all."
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
EW.com
Black Bird boss on the finale's killer improv, fact vs. fiction, and what didn't make the cut
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series finale of Black Bird. It may come as a surprise to fans of novelist and film and TV writer Dennis Lehane, whose works often deal with crime and the pitch-black sides to humanity, that he initially had no interest in adapting Black Bird.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data, as reported Sunday in Billboard — a tally that represents the best first week for a female artist this year. “Renaissance” came in short of supplanting Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the top-debuting album of the year; Styles’ collection bowed with 521,000 units in June. Beyoncé’s effort topped all other 2022...
John Oliver Tears Into New Warner Bros. Discovery Bosses for ‘Burning Down Network’
Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on its Q2 earnings call that it was not only planning to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming platform, but that it would also be killing a number of projects for tax write-offs presumably to compensate for its low earnings-per-share. A regulatory filing clarified the sum: an $825 million write-down. Among the projects receiving the chop were a $90 million Batgirl film that was well into production and the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, both of which were set to premiere on HBO Max. They also shut down a...
EW.com
Mike Tyson accuses Hulu of stealing his life story for upcoming miniseries, calls it exploitation
Mike Tyson has fighting words for the producers of Hulu's upcoming miniseries based on his life and career. The controversial fighting champion doubled down on claims that he does not support the production of Mike, the upcoming eight-episode series set to explore the ups and downs of his prolific boxing career and volatile personal life. "Don't let Hulu fool you," Tyson wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me."
EW.com
Heartbreak doesn't feel as good as Nicole Kidman extending her AMC commercial deal for 1 year
You know that indescribable feeling you get when the lights begin to dim in the theater? Prepare to feel it for another year, as Nicole Kidman has renewed her commercial contract with AMC Theatres. AMC CEO Adam Aron made the announcement Thursday during the theatrical company's earnings call. EW has...
EW.com
Westworld recap: Survival of the fittest
In the seventh episode of Westworld season 4, "Metanoia" — written by Desa Larkin-Boutté & Denise Thé and directed by Meera Menon — the endgame begins. Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) make their way inside the Hoover Dam, which the Host in Black (Ed Harris) took control of way back in the premiere. Dolores stored the Sublime here, but Halores (Tessa Thompson) can't access it without the key inside Bernard's head. We watch this opening sequence play out twice.
EW.com
Bullet Train breakthrough Andrew Koji gets candid on Snake Eyes, Warrior, and Hollywood
The ice machine is starting to get to Andrew Koji in his new apartment in South Africa. It's hard to hear it over Zoom; the noise comes through as a succession of light taps in the background, like a fingernail rapidly prodding a computer screen. But Koji, 34, says it's way more intrusive than that: "It's just annoying to me because it's like…" He shakes his hands around his ears. But Koji is willing to suffer for his art.
EW.com
iCarly star Jennette McCurdy says Nickelodeon offered her 'hush money' over alleged abuse
Years removed from her time on the Nickelodeon series iCarly and Sam & Cat, former child star Jennette McCurdy has a lot to say about the experience. EW recently published excerpts from her upcoming memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which McCurdy writes that getting a lead role on a TV show was really her late mother's dream, not her own. In another excerpt published this week by Vanity Fair, McCurdy describes harassment she says she endured from a male boss she refers to only as "The Creator" — and the money Nickelodeon allegedly offered her to stay quiet about it.
EW.com
Ride Brad Pitt's Bullet Train as palate cleanser after intense Thirteen Lives and Five Days at Memorial
Snakes on a plane, assassins on a train: Some concepts are so blood simple, they can sell themselves in a sentence fragment. Who needs verbs when you have katanas, Bad Bunny, and Brad Pitt smirking in a bucket hat? (There is in fact a snake somewhere on board this Bullet Train, though its venom-tipped slithering must compete with a thousand other ways to die.)
EW.com
Woody Harrelson responds to viral baby lookalike: 'I just wish I had your hair'
They say everyone has a doppelgänger — but not everyone has a baby doppelgänger. Woody Harrelson recently discovered his after coming across a viral tweet from Dani Grier Mulvenna, a mom in Northern Ireland who posted a photo of her 9-month-old baby, Cora. Mulvenna's post featured a...
EW.com
The best action movies on Netflix
After two-plus years of pandemic stagnation, who's up for some nice, cathartic action and adventure? As we all scroll down the list of Netflix's action offerings in search of wide open spaces and bare-fisted adventure, here are our picks for the films most likely to get your juices flowing once more.
EW.com
Jo Koy and the cast of Easter Sunday on Asian representation: 'This is America'
Easter Sunday centers on a Filipino-American family that gathers in the Bay Area for a holiday meal, so it's fitting that the film's cast and director tweaked EW's usual Around the Table format to include a proper kamayan feast. "Kamayan is a traditional style of eating with some banana leaves...
EW.com
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after 9 months of dating
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going their separate ways. The Saturday Night Live alum and the reality superstar have ended their buzzed-about relationship after nine months of dating, according to multiple outlets. A source told PEOPLE that the couple broke up earlier this week. E! first reported the split, citing a source who said Davidson and Kardashian have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but long distance and busy schedules took their toll and "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," and thus they have decided to just be friends.
