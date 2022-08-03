19-Year-Old Miraculously Survives Being ‘Frozen Solid’ and Unconscious in Snow for 6 Hours

Read on www.natureworldnews.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
13-Year-Old Girl from Chicago in Critical Condition After Lightning Strike
A 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Chicago is gravely injured. After seeing a lightning strike close by, a company owner and his stepson immediately concluded someone had been struck in a park when they heard screams. Odds of Getting Hit by Lightning. Over 40 million lightning strikes hit the...
People are Gushing Over Snail that Looked Like it Came from a Fantasy Novel
It appears like something out of science fiction when you see a golden snail with an iron scale foot. However, these snails are present in a few isolated regions of the Indian Ocean. Straight from a Fantasy Novel. Julia Sigwart, a scientist at Frankfurt's Senckenberg Research Institute and one of...
As Gradual Cooldown Is Coming This Weekend in the Northeast, a Possible Flashflood Will Hit Pittsburgh
Even though it may take several days to a week to develop, AccuWeather meteorologists predict that a considerable cooling will spread from eastern Canada to the northeastern United States for a few days. There's even a chance that sections of the Southeast will get a break from the regular August...
Strange Ancient-Looking Greenland Shark with Blue Eyes was Half-Blind When Hooked by Belizean Fishers
On April 22, a bizarre, ancient-looking shark with blue eyes were surprisingly spotted in the warm seas of the Caribbean after being captured by Belizean fishermen and a researcher. Rare Greenland Shark. The odd fish was subsequently revealed to be a Greenland shark or a Greenland shark combination in the...
Feeding Wild Animals Begging For Food Might Lead to Deers That Harass People 10 Years From Now
According to recent studies from University College Dublin, the practice of feeding wild animals poses a significant risk to both human and animal welfare because it may be driving the artificial selection of harassing behavior in some species. Researchers from the University of Central Florida discovered that fawns from mothers...
Asteroid Barely Missed Earth in a Very Close Fly By
Surprise! Asteroid the size of two football fields hurled straight towards Earth. On July 26, astronomers in shock made the shocking discovery of the sneaky celestial body. In the early hours of Thursday, an asteroid larger than two football fields will fly by Earth (Aug. 4). The asteroid will pass around 12:23 in the morning. (ET).
Birds Losing Feather Colors: Another Effect of Climate Change, Study Reveals
A 15-year study on the common bird known as the blue tit found that as a result of climate change, birds were far less vibrant as their feathers lost their usual bright color. Because our feathered friends rely on their plumage to attract mates, it is dulling flashy colorful feathers and endangering their ability to survive.
Bizzare Seafloor Creature with Orange Spaghetti-Like Tentacles Spotted in the Gulf of California
Unreleased photographic evidence of a weird monster on the water's surface wrapped in brilliant colored spaghetti-like tendrils appears for the first occasion on various social websites. This strange pom-shaped critter is a polychaete, a form of saltwater segmented critter, and apparently is part of a family fittingly dubbed spaghetti eels.
Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi Thrives in Extremely Salty Waters, Summer Temperatures
Abu Dhabi - Al Jubail Island's Jubail Mangrove Park is a paradise that thrives in the sweltering heat of the summer. An extremely salty sea that heats up in the peak of summer is an unfriendly environment for most foliage to survive. In contrast, there is a forest that is not only surviving but also thriving in a remote area of Abu Dhabi, where salty waters lap sun-drenched shorelines. This forest serves as a natural wildlife sanctuary and a remarkably tranquil respite from the bustle of the UAE's cities and deserts.
Colorful Sea Slug Found in British Water for the First Time
A rare colored sea slug was discovered for the first time in British waters. Off the Isles of Scilly, the Babakina anadoni, about half the size of a little finger, was seen. A very unusual multicolored sea slug has been found on British seas for the first time. The Cornwall...
