4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

Read on www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.
The footage begins abruptly and violently, with a man in a black tee shirt swinging another man in a green tee shirt to the ground.
Buffalo Police investigating Niagara Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Niagara Street, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to detectives, a 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot while outside. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is reportedly stable. Anyone with information is asked to text […]
Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
19-year-old shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester after reported car chase
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tonawanda man allegedly rear-ends City of Tonawanda Police vehicle
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man is facing multiple charges after allegedly rear-ending a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Delaware and Delton streets. Police said officers Stephen Bentley and Benjamin Litz were stopped at...
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Missing: Amherst Police searching for 86-year-old woman
AMHERST, N.Y. — An 86-year-old woman from Amherst has gone missing, and police are asking for help in locating her. Leona Ordway was last seen at 1:03 p.m. Sunday around Hopkins and Klein roads in Amherst. A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was later issued for Ordway, who has dementia and might be in need of medical attention.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
WHEC TV-10
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
13 WHAM
Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon
Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corning man charged with murdering woman in her apartment
One Corning man is in jail after police said he murdered a woman in her apartment, stole her car, and drove across the county early Friday morning, according to Corning Police.
A Shoplifting Incident In WNY Leads To A High-Speed Police Chase
Four shoplifting suspects led police on a high-speed chase in Niagara County. What began as most likely a misdemeanor crime quickly turned into a felonious and dangerous situation. According to Saland Law PC,. The most common criminal charge for shoplifting in New York is Petit Larceny, PL 155.25, which is...
Buffalo man charged after shots were fired during July domestic dispute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested after shots were fired during a domestic dispute that happened in July. Leon Williams, 36, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the incident, which happened around 4:15 a.m. on July 5, according to Buffalo Police. Shots were fired during the incident, hitting one vehicle, police said.
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
Cheektowaga Man Arrested For Driving With B.A.C. Over 3 Times Legal Limit
A Western New York man was arrested for allegedly driving with Blood Alcohol Content over three times the legal limit. Troopers with the New York State Police received a report about a vehicle driving erratically on I-90 in the Town of Lancaster around 10:45 pm on Monday, August 1, 2022. Troopers pulled the vehicle over after observing it violating several traffic laws.
Buffalo Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in West Utica Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead and another injured late Thursday night. Police say two men were shot just before midnight on the first block of West Utica Street. Both victims were shot while they were outside. The victims...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1