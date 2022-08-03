4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

AMHERST, N.Y. — An 86-year-old woman from Amherst has gone missing, and police are asking for help in locating her. Leona Ordway was last seen at 1:03 p.m. Sunday around Hopkins and Klein roads in Amherst. A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was later issued for Ordway, who has dementia and might be in need of medical attention.

AMHERST, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO