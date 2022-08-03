In Defiance of Public Sentiment, County Council Moving Forward With Global Center Overhaul

Read on www.clevescene.com
Related
Cleveland Scene
Krayzie Bone Wants to Build Music Academy in Glenville, Make Cleveland a "Prospering Music City"
Krayzie Bone, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, producer and entrepreneur revealed on a recent local podcast episode that he has hopes of starting a "music and arts academy" in his native Glenville. Speaking on the Outlaws Radio show, Krayzie Bone outlined a vision to make Cleveland a "prospering music city." Among...
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Patrick Mulloy Releases First Solo Effort
A member of the veteran local folk-rock group Marys Lane, singer-songwriter Patrick Mulloy has just released "Bloodshot Eyes," the first in a series of singles. It represents the first material he's put out as a solo act. “Marys Lane is still alive and well, but I had the urge to...
Comments / 1