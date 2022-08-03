ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

By Adam Hardy
 4 days ago
Scott Jacobson
4d ago

last time I checked gas prices were still above 4 bucks a gallon here in Mitchell South Dakota we'll see today when I go out and about but I doubt they're below $4 a gallon

Philip Rudnick
4d ago

Of course, the upcoming midterm elections have nothing to do with it. Just a coincidence. After the election, prices will take off like a rocket ship.

HonestIndividual?
3d ago

gas prices are going down slower than they were going up. literally going down a few cents a week. so this means nothing

TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
CNET

Gas Prices: How Low Could They Go?

Gas prices continue to decline, with a gallon of unleaded averaging $4.41 nationwide on Friday. That's a healthy decline from the all-time high of $5.02, reached on June 14. The cost could drop even further in the coming weeks, analysts predict. Barring hurricanes, outages and other unforeseen disruptions, the national...
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
