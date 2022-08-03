ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alex Jones accused of perjury after Sandy Hook parents' lawyer obtains his texts

By Shawna Chen
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Read on www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Alex Jones' lawyer may face legal repercussions after phone records disclosure

Alex Jones’ lawyer may face professional or legal consequences after accidentally sending his client's phone records to the opposing counsel, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Frederico Reynal, who represented the Infowars host in a civil trial that concluded this week, sent a trove of Jones' previously undisclosed phone data to the legal team representing two Sandy Hook Elementary School families who sued the conspiracy theorist for defamation.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy