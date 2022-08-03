Alex Jones accused of perjury after Sandy Hook parents' lawyer obtains his texts

Alex Jones’ lawyer may face professional or legal consequences after accidentally sending his client's phone records to the opposing counsel, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Frederico Reynal, who represented the Infowars host in a civil trial that concluded this week, sent a trove of Jones' previously undisclosed phone data to the legal team representing two Sandy Hook Elementary School families who sued the conspiracy theorist for defamation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO