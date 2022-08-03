Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County

Read on www.local10.com
Click10.com
Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Found Dead Floating in Tamarac Canal
Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a dead woman found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday morning. Someone called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. and reported the body in the canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. BSO Tamarac district deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue, and the BSO...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
1 person struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
One person was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the railroad crossing near MLK Jr. Blvd. and Federal Hwy.
NBC Miami
Hialeah Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: Police
Police have arrested a Hialeah man after his 3-year-old son shot himself in the face. Orlando Guzman Labrada was charged with culpable negligence/firearm with easy access, according to an arrest report from Hialeah Police. According to the police report, Labrada while using the bathroom, left his loaded firearm unattended on...
February fatal crash leads to DUI manslaughter charge for man with long suspended license
ATLANTIS — A Lantana-area man is facing a vehicular homicide charge following his arrest this week in connection to a February crash that killed his passenger. Victor Lopez Rios, 52, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of DUI manslaughter and of driving without a license causing death. He remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday with his bail set at $90,000, jail records show.
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
NBC Miami
3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash
Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
WSVN-TV
US 1 reopens in South Miami-Dade after fatal crash involving motorcycle, SUV
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour. Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Battery on a Nurse and Auto Theft
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 1, 2022. The victim last saw his vehicle parked and locked in his front driveway on 07/31/22. The victim discovered on the same day that his vehicle had been stolen by unknown suspect(s) by unknown means.
NBC Miami
Passenger Killed After Driver Swerves to Avoid Debris on I-95, Crashes Into Tree: FHP
A car passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid debris and crashed into a tree on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Friday, officials said. The Lexus sedan was traveling north on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when the driver tried to avoid the debris, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run
Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
WSVN-TV
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
NBC Miami
Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts
Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
cw34.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
