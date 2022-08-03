ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Click10.com

Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
HIALEAH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Found Dead Floating in Tamarac Canal

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a dead woman found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday morning. Someone called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. and reported the body in the canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. BSO Tamarac district deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue, and the BSO...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Hialeah Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: Police

Police have arrested a Hialeah man after his 3-year-old son shot himself in the face. Orlando Guzman Labrada was charged with culpable negligence/firearm with easy access, according to an arrest report from Hialeah Police. According to the police report, Labrada while using the bathroom, left his loaded firearm unattended on...
HIALEAH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

February fatal crash leads to DUI manslaughter charge for man with long suspended license

ATLANTIS — A Lantana-area man is facing a vehicular homicide charge following his arrest this week in connection to a February crash that killed his passenger. Victor Lopez Rios, 52, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of DUI manslaughter and of driving without a license causing death. He remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday with his bail set at $90,000, jail records show.
ATLANTIS, FL
NBC Miami

Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar

The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash

Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers

BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Battery on a Nurse and Auto Theft

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 1, 2022. The victim last saw his vehicle parked and locked in his front driveway on 07/31/22. The victim discovered on the same day that his vehicle had been stolen by unknown suspect(s) by unknown means.
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts

Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
WESTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

