Acting Administrator now the Administrator

2 vehicle collision)...It occurred on Interstate 8, near Seminole Road. It occurred at around 10:30 Thursday morning. Several injuries were reported. They were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The California Highway Patrol says a semi, heading east on the Interstate, approached two small vehicles, that were also eastbound. The small vehicles were reportedly traveling with their emergency flashers on. The semi rear ended one of the vehicles, pushing into the other vehicle. The collision forced the closure of the Interstate. The lanes remained closed until after 1:00 pm. Seven occupants of the small vehicles, including children were transported for treatment. The status of the injured has not been released. The driver of the semi was cooperating with the Highway Patrol. He said he would seek his own medical attention. The incident remains under investigation.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO