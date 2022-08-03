Read on www.mlb.com
How the Reds have defied expectations post-Deadline
MILWAUKEE -- Once the Trade Deadline came and went and the Reds shed five key veteran players, it was easy to envision their season careening off the rails over the final two months. Not only has that not happened, the Reds are instead surging. A 4-2 victory over the Brewers...
Overturned play at the plate pivotal in Twins' loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- In the two weeks leading up to Tuesday's Trade Deadline, the Twins lost three series to fellow playoff hopefuls, looking flat and thoroughly uncompetitive in many of those games. They spoke of urgency. They spoke of the need for consistency. They spoke of the need to simply be better.
Full-time closer no more, Melancon still earns eventful save
PHOENIX -- On Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called right-hander Mark Melancon into his office, where he informed the 37-year-old that he was going to take him out of the closer's role and go with more of a closer-by-committee. "He said he didn't like it, but he accepts it," Lovullo...
Rays break open scoreless game with 7-run 9th
DETROIT -- For eight innings Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, Tigers pitching ran through the Rays lineup with ease. But in the ninth, Tampa Bay walked all over Detroit’s All-Star closer. The Rays had managed only four singles and three walks when Tigers' lefty Gregory Soto took the mound...
Montas' rocky debut extends Yanks' skid
ST. LOUIS -- You can’t judge a trade after a week. In some cases, you can’t judge a trade after a year. But in the early going, the returns from the acquisitions the Yankees made before Tuesday's Trade Deadline have not exactly come rushing in. New outfielder Andrew Benintendi has four hits in 29 at-bats since joining the club. Harrison Bader is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the team has yet to announce when he’ll make it into center field.
Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
Giants eye surge after Bay Bridge Series win
OAKLAND -- The Giants dug themselves into a sizable hole with an awful start to the second half, but they took a step toward halting their freefall by completing a two-game sweep of the A’s with a 6-4 win in Sunday’s series finale at the Oakland Coliseum. Behind...
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
Dunn to make 1st start since June 2021 Monday
MILWAUKEE -- Even though they knew he was still working his way back from a 2021 shoulder injury, the Reds wanted right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn to be part of the March trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners. Dunn will finally get to make his...
Madrigal out to prove he's part of Cubs' future
CHICAGO -- The slider that Marlins lefty Tanner Scott fired in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon bore in on Nick Madrigal. The Cubs' second baseman pulled the pitch on a low line, sending it beyond the reach of diving shortstop Joey Wendle. It was the type of hit...
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
Oller has shaky audition before packed house
OAKLAND -- In anticipation of a packed house Saturday for the latest installment of the Bay Bridge Series, the A’s opened their parking lot gates earlier than usual for fans to get in their seats for first pitch. • Box score. Once inside the Coliseum, the crowd of 40,065...
Braves option postseason standout Anderson
NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but the Braves right-hander will make one more big league start before heading to the Minors to right himself. The Braves plan to give Anderson another start as he will likely serve as the 27th man during Saturday’s...
With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce
ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
'Hats off to us': Phils slug their way to sweep, franchise record
PHILADELPHIA -- Interim manager Rob Thomson said late last month that the Phillies cannot take anybody lightly the rest of the season. They got swept by a bad Cubs team coming out of the All-Star break. It cannot happen again, Thomson suggested. “You get out front, put the foot on...
Four key moments that turned DH against Braves
NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
Stifled by Monty, Yanks shut out for 4th straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- For the first time all season -- and that’s the surprising part -- the Yankees are in a bona-fide rut. After being shut out, 1-0, by the Cardinals on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Busch Stadium, the Yankees are dealing with two interlocking problems. Two of their most powerful hitters haven’t been playing due to injury, two other everyday hitters are in miserable slumps and the upshot is an offense that has gone from invincible to docile rather abruptly.
No. 1 and No. 2 prospects complete one-two punch for BlueClaws
A prime example of a one-two punch was on full display in High-A Jersey Shore. First- and second-ranked Phillies prospects Andrew Painter and Mick Abel dominated and struck out a combined 19 batters in a doubleheader for the BlueClaws against Hudson Valley, on Saturday. “Both of them just had their...
A's celebrate beloved late player, broadcaster Fosse
OAKLAND -- As great of a career as Ray Fosse enjoyed over his 12 Major Leagues seasons, it was his foray into the broadcast booth that ended up making him a truly beloved figure among A’s fans. On Saturday, the late Fosse was honored for his work as a longtime Oakland color commentator.
Vintage Scherzer, 'motivated' Mets sweep twin bill from Braves
NEW YORK -- Given how things tend to go around Willets Point, it was easy for some pockets of Mets fans to envision a worst-case scenario entering this weekend’s five-game series against the Braves. An Atlanta sweep would have pushed the Mets to second place for the first time since early April. More than that, it would have solidified the Braves as clear division favorites entering the stretch run of their NL East defense.
