The Citi Open Tennis Tournament Adds Oysters and Tequila Tastings This Year

Read on dc.eater.com
Related
Eater
This Restaurant is Bringing a Taste of New Orleans to Crabapple Market in Milton
The success chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura found in their Chamblee restaurant Lagarde American Eatery three years ago is leading the pair to open a second location at Crabapple Market in Milton later this year. Lagarde American Eatery blends Southern, Cajun, and classic New Orleans dishes together on the menu.
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
Eater
A Ritzy Tavern Doubling as an Art Gallery Opens in Tribeca
Smyth Tavern, the 100-seat restaurant is now open in Tribeca adjacent to Smyth Tribeca Hotel in what had been Little Park from Andrew Carmellini. It’s the third restaurant from John McDonald’s Mercer Street Hospitality to open this year, following Hancock Street, the West Village spot with supper club vibes led by chef Ryan Schmidtberger, which opened last August at what had been El Toro Blanco until McDonald closed it during the pandemic. In the spring, McDonald launched Bar Tulix, a seafood-centric Mexican spot from chef Justin Bazdarich of Greenpoint’s Oxomoco.
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Filipino Dessert Pop-Up Shop Halo Halo Will Open a Bakery in Southeast Portland
Just a few decades ago, Filipino restaurants were a relative rarity in Portland proper — as well as other areas around the country. Within recent years, that has started to change: Filipino chefs have opened more restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses around the city, from star food cart Baon Kainan to lauded chef Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina. But baker Geleen Abenoja — the woman behind Filipino pastry pop-up Shop Halo Halo — wants to diversify and explore the other facets of Pinoy dining and culture she sees as underrepresented.
Eater
Prolific Nightlife Group Future Bars Plans to Revive This Legendary San Francisco Jazz Club
San Francisco is getting an updated 1930s speakeasy courtesy of the group that’s arguably done it best here: Future Bars Group. The San Francisco Business Times reports the hospitality group has its sights set on reviving the Dawn Club, the speakeasy which was originally housed inside the Monadnock Building at Annie and Market streets. For those not familiar, the club was once a hot spot for San Francisco nightlife, catering to servicemembers in the 1930s during the Great Revival jazz movement.
Eater
This Family of Taqueros Is Moving Into the Restaurant World
It’s a humid June evening in Detroit, making the cucumber-infused cocktails served at a private dinner party at La Palapa del Parian all the more enticing. Guests have arrived at the southwest Detroit restaurant at 1633 Lawndale from all over metro Detroit. Some just got off work and are still wearing their uniforms. Others are dressed like they’re headed to the club. The general manager, Eddie Vargas, has designed a creative six-course seafood menu from fiery ceviche, oysters Rockefeller, and crab and shrimp cakes atop a cheffy swoosh of cilantro aioli. As the night wears on and the guests have downed several rounds of other refreshing drinks, one spirited group begins to belt out Mexican ballads to applause and laughter. Mirroring the scene, is a massive painting by “Southwest” Freddy Diaz depicting an equally jovial bar scene based off the music video “Escucha Las Golondrinas” by the king of ranchera, Vicente Fernández.
Eater
Mexico City’s Masala Y Maiz Popping Up At Rick Bayless’ Chicago Bar
For the last three years, Bar Sotano chef Rishi Minoj Kumar has remained fixated with the Mexican-meets-Indian flavors of Masala y Maiz, an acclaimed restaurant in Mexico City. Kumar, who is of Indian descent, and his boss, Rick Bayless, dined at the restaurant in 2019 and Kumar has mover overtures to lure owners Norma Listman and Saqib Keval to Chicago. He’s finally accomplished his goal as the duo will arrive next month in Chicago for a one-of-a-kind pop-up at the River North bar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
La Tejana’s Top-Rated Tacos Move Into Mt. Pleasant — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
Eater
A Summer Berry Streusel Cake Recipe Inspired by an Ice Cream Icon
Having grown up in Columbus, Ohio, Graeter’s and Jeni’s were always my go-to spots for grabbing a cold, creamy treat on summer nights. While my friends tended to gravitate toward Jeni’s ’gram-ready vibes and unexpected flavors (goat cheese with red cherries, anyone?), my dad has always been an outspoken Graeter’s devotee, preferring their old-school, no-frills setup and simple, classic options (their cookies and cream can’t be beat, in my opinion). Though I’m constantly vacillating between the two (I’m currently in a Graeter’s phase), I remember falling in love with Jeni’s iconic Brambleberry Crisp flavor the first time I had it years ago: Each pie-like scoop is swirled with the perfect ratio of brambleberry jam and chunks of brown sugar oat streusel.
Comments / 0