The Citi Open Tennis Tournament Adds Oysters and Tequila Tastings This Year

It’s a humid June evening in Detroit, making the cucumber-infused cocktails served at a private dinner party at La Palapa del Parian all the more enticing. Guests have arrived at the southwest Detroit restaurant at 1633 Lawndale from all over metro Detroit. Some just got off work and are still wearing their uniforms. Others are dressed like they’re headed to the club. The general manager, Eddie Vargas, has designed a creative six-course seafood menu from fiery ceviche, oysters Rockefeller, and crab and shrimp cakes atop a cheffy swoosh of cilantro aioli. As the night wears on and the guests have downed several rounds of other refreshing drinks, one spirited group begins to belt out Mexican ballads to applause and laughter. Mirroring the scene, is a massive painting by “Southwest” Freddy Diaz depicting an equally jovial bar scene based off the music video “Escucha Las Golondrinas” by the king of ranchera, Vicente Fernández.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO