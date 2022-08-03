Read on montgomerymnnews.com
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Accused Apple River Killer Hires Rittenhouse Attorney
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of...
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton
Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
bulletin-news.com
Woman smothered, drowned her three children, ages 3, 4, 5
Authorities claim that a mother drowned her three small children in Vadnais Lake, and a memorial of stuffed animals, candles, and flowers has been forming there. A placard with the words “For the children” and three paper hearts scribbled on it is affixed to one of the bouquets.
Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash
Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
KEYC
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
steeledodgenews.com
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
Police update Mall of America shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police in Bloomington say an altercation inside a store Thursday afternoon led to multiple rounds of gunfire inside Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges provided more...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
BREAKING: Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A lockdown has been lifted at Mall of America, where police responded to an incident where shots were fired Thursday afternoon. There have been reports on social media...
7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle
What started as a reported shoplifting and a "disturbance" at a Cabela's store ended with seven children being arrested following a pursuit. Woodbury Police said it was called to the Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Rd. at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, where employees said "several teens were involved in a disturbance and shoplifting incident."
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
