ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri

By Aaron Parsley
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on people.com

Comments / 9

R.D. SMITH
4d ago

wait till November it's going to be different. people don't forget or forgive what the republican party under Trump supporters done to our democracy and country.

Reply(5)
10
Cary Hernandez
3d ago

right on man, I'm an election denier, so should I be in jail, too many irregularities, in this sham, to believe that 81 million people voted for him, ballot harvesting, dead people voting,and, using the immigrants, to jam as many they can in America, and then they, fight for no ID voting come on already.....and if the DOJ does decide to do anything, it will be in a courtroom where we can hear both sides of the story not this one sides sham.... and all the witnesses that they had to testify will be asked real questions,not hearsay, that done do well in actual court of law, so either way Mr. trump because he and many other Americans think it was stolen, let them, they have the right too.....

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kansas voted against banning abortion. If Republicans knew their base, they’d have seen this coming

When the news came in that Kansas had voted against banning abortion in the state, the country took a breath. It wasn’t a close vote, or one with a low turnout. Despite being scheduled for August — a summer month when historically turnouts are lower, especially among Democrats — 800,000 people went to the ballot box to vote on the amendment to the Kansas Constitution. Just past midnight, it became obvious that the “no” side — the side that opposed changing the Constitution in order to ban abortion — had won, as counts showed it was winning by a...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Republicans#Republican Primary#Election Fraud#Election State#The Detroit News#Democrats#The Washington Post#Democratic
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat

Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation

This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy