2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri

wait till November it's going to be different. people don't forget or forgive what the republican party under Trump supporters done to our democracy and country.
right on man, I'm an election denier, so should I be in jail, too many irregularities, in this sham, to believe that 81 million people voted for him, ballot harvesting, dead people voting,and, using the immigrants, to jam as many they can in America, and then they, fight for no ID voting come on already.....and if the DOJ does decide to do anything, it will be in a courtroom where we can hear both sides of the story not this one sides sham.... and all the witnesses that they had to testify will be asked real questions,not hearsay, that done do well in actual court of law, so either way Mr. trump because he and many other Americans think it was stolen, let them, they have the right too.....
Comments / 9