Four-time World Series champion Bobby Richardson remains a fixture in Sumter

WITN
Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
AOL Corp
Where South Carolina, Clemson stand with Greenville High teammates
South Carolina’s football program has done well recruiting in-state players for the Class of 2023. The Gamecocks have three commitments from the state so far and have their eyes set on some of the top prospects for the Class of 2024. Dillon High offensive lineman Josiah Thompson has been...
AOL Corp
Irmo Junior softball’s historic runs ends in World Series championship game
Irmo’s bid for a Junior League Softball World Series championship came up short Saturday. Michigan scored two runs each in third and fourth innings to defeat Irmo 5-1 in the championship game in front of a nationally televised audience. It was Irmo’s only loss of the tournament and the...
Irmo to play for Junior Little League softball championship. How to watch, TV info
The Southeast Regional champions will take on Michigan for the World Series championship
South Carolina football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Shane Beamer helped South Carolina football make a jump into bowl season early last year, so what’s in store for the Gamecocks in 2022?. Prior to the arrival of Shane Beamer in the 2021 season, South Carolina football suffered through a dismal 6-16 stretch that, frankly, felt rather hopeless for the Gamecocks faithful. They were largely non-competitive in the SEC as a whole and it seemed like a steep climb to get out of that position.
AOL Corp
South Carolina lands big pledge from four-star OT from Maryland powerhouse
South Carolina dipped into the DMV for its latest elite recruit. Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin “Tree” Babalade announced his commitment to South Carolina on Friday via social media over perceived front-runners that also included Ohio State, Rutgers, Maryland and North Carolina. Babalade is rated the No. 273 prospect...
bartowsportszone.com
Bartow County Junior Little League (14U) wins Southeast Regional opener over Tennessee
The Bartow County Junior Little League (14U) baseball team won its opening game of the Southeast Regional in Broadway, Virginia Friday, defeating Smith County, Tennessee 6-2. The game, originally scheduled for 12 noon on Friday, was delayed several hours due to rain and storms in the area. Bartow (1-0) advances...
Spartanburg High defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the Dandy Dozen list
Spartanburg senior and defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a ranking of the Upstate's top Class of 2023 football recruits. Cameron Jackson has the size, speed and strength, at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, to be a factor on the interior defensive line, and is the No. 20 player in the 2023 class in South Carolina, the No. 127 defensive linemen in the country and a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.
South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles
Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
