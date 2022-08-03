ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The White Lotus' Sets October Return Date for Season 2

By Kelly Wynne
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
Distractify

An 'American Horror Stories' Episode 3 Easter Egg Hints at the Series' Past and Future

The new season of American Horror Stories on Hulu already has us reaching for the blankets to cover our eyes, and now that Episode 3 is here, we’re wondering what connections it might have to other American Horror Stories episodes. Although it may sound similar to American Horror Story, American Horror Stories (emphasis on the plural “stories”) is an anthology in which each episode is its own story as opposed to each season. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t relate to other AHS properties.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Tom Hollander
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Theo James
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The White Lotus#Hbo#Divergent
People

How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'

Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
OK! Magazine

Hunkier Then Ever: Ben Affleck Shows Off Buff Arms — See The Photos

Ben Affleck has that newlywed glow! The actor arrived on set of his untitled Nike film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, looking renewed following his whirlwind European honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez. As seen in photos, Affleck showcased his buff arms in a grey t-shirt representing his hometown of Boston while rocking a laid back pair of jeans and a black backpack. While arriving to the movie shoot, the handsome hunk puffed on a cigarette and clutched a can of Dr. Pepper.PHOTOS: 'EXHAUSTED' BEN AFFLECK'S 'FULL-ON MELTDOWN' BEFORE WEDDING WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ CAUGHT ON CAMERAThe Argo star's Parisian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data, as reported Sunday in Billboard — a tally that represents the best first week for a female artist this year. “Renaissance” came in short of supplanting Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the top-debuting album of the year; Styles’ collection bowed with 521,000 units in June. Beyoncé’s effort topped all other 2022...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kathryn Dennis Reflects on This Southern Charm Moment with Chleb Ravenell

Plus, the Southern Charm cast member shares an update on her love life today. Kathryn Dennis has taken viewers inside her relationship with Chleb Ravenell this season on Southern Charm. The pair faced some ups and downs along the way, but it turns out, it's a conversation that Chleb had with Naomie Olindo in the July 28 episode, clip above, that she still has some feelings about.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'

America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt LeBlanc’s Kids: Meet The ‘Friends’ Alum’s Daughter & Stepkids

Matt LeBlanc has had one incredible Hollywood story. The 55-year-old Boston native grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood with a single mom who was struggling to make ends meet. When he became of age, he moved to New York to try and make a living as a model. “I realized that I didn’t want to be pounding nails in the snow in New England all my life,” he told The Mirror. “I wanted an inside job, where you got to work in the warm. That was the ambition.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy