'The White Lotus' Sets October Return Date for Season 2

The new season of American Horror Stories on Hulu already has us reaching for the blankets to cover our eyes, and now that Episode 3 is here, we’re wondering what connections it might have to other American Horror Stories episodes. Although it may sound similar to American Horror Story, American Horror Stories (emphasis on the plural “stories”) is an anthology in which each episode is its own story as opposed to each season. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t relate to other AHS properties.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO