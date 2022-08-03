'The White Lotus' Sets October Return Date for Season 2

Read on people.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
An 'American Horror Stories' Episode 3 Easter Egg Hints at the Series' Past and Future
The new season of American Horror Stories on Hulu already has us reaching for the blankets to cover our eyes, and now that Episode 3 is here, we’re wondering what connections it might have to other American Horror Stories episodes. Although it may sound similar to American Horror Story, American Horror Stories (emphasis on the plural “stories”) is an anthology in which each episode is its own story as opposed to each season. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t relate to other AHS properties.
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”
Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!
Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!. The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins. "Ok but how does our daughter...
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Donald Sutherland’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids, Including Son Keifer Sutherland
Donald Sutherland has been one of the most adored actors for over 50 years. From his early work in classics like M*A*S*H and Animal House to recent hits like The Hunger Games movies, Donald has been loved by audiences for generations. Throughout his life, Donald has been married thrice, and...
Hunkier Then Ever: Ben Affleck Shows Off Buff Arms — See The Photos
Ben Affleck has that newlywed glow! The actor arrived on set of his untitled Nike film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, looking renewed following his whirlwind European honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez. As seen in photos, Affleck showcased his buff arms in a grey t-shirt representing his hometown of Boston while rocking a laid back pair of jeans and a black backpack. While arriving to the movie shoot, the handsome hunk puffed on a cigarette and clutched a can of Dr. Pepper.PHOTOS: 'EXHAUSTED' BEN AFFLECK'S 'FULL-ON MELTDOWN' BEFORE WEDDING WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ CAUGHT ON CAMERAThe Argo star's Parisian...
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
Peacock's They/Them Review: Kevin Bacon's Queer Horror Movie Offers Scares, Laughs, And An Emotional Story
It's a fun horror romp that mixes emotionality with laughs and screams.
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Lacey Chabert has a considerable wish list for future movies on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favorites. During a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress delighted fans when asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. "I'm really...
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data, as reported Sunday in Billboard — a tally that represents the best first week for a female artist this year. “Renaissance” came in short of supplanting Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the top-debuting album of the year; Styles’ collection bowed with 521,000 units in June. Beyoncé’s effort topped all other 2022...
bravotv.com
Kathryn Dennis Reflects on This Southern Charm Moment with Chleb Ravenell
Plus, the Southern Charm cast member shares an update on her love life today. Kathryn Dennis has taken viewers inside her relationship with Chleb Ravenell this season on Southern Charm. The pair faced some ups and downs along the way, but it turns out, it's a conversation that Chleb had with Naomie Olindo in the July 28 episode, clip above, that she still has some feelings about.
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Matt LeBlanc’s Kids: Meet The ‘Friends’ Alum’s Daughter & Stepkids
Matt LeBlanc has had one incredible Hollywood story. The 55-year-old Boston native grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood with a single mom who was struggling to make ends meet. When he became of age, he moved to New York to try and make a living as a model. “I realized that I didn’t want to be pounding nails in the snow in New England all my life,” he told The Mirror. “I wanted an inside job, where you got to work in the warm. That was the ambition.”
