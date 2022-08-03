Read on www.wmagazine.com
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
David Sedaris once wrote a bestseller titled “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” but Kim Kardashian would rather dress hers in leather and PVC. The most-watched mother on social media matched in black leather outfits and distinctive reflective sunglasses with daughters North and Chicago West in newly shared photos on Instagram.
Gigi Hadid has been selling other company’s clothes for years, as both a model and the subject of oft-dissected street style. Now, she wants a piece of the action. The blondest of the Hadids took to Instagram yesterday to unveil that she’s currently working on her own fashion line, titled Guest in Residence. (She even added “founder, creative director” to her IG bio, so you know it’s serious.) In fact, from the looks of it, Hadid appears to be building a brand for the long haul, with an emphasis on quality rather than quick trends.
Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on its Q2 earnings call that it was not only planning to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming platform, but that it would also be killing a number of projects for tax write-offs presumably to compensate for its low earnings-per-share. A regulatory filing clarified the sum: an $825 million write-down. Among the projects receiving the chop were a $90 million Batgirl film that was well into production and the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, both of which were set to premiere on HBO Max. They also shut down a...
On a July night in Chicago, Wallows fans sat patiently through the Midwestern humidity for five hours to catch the alt-rock band’s set at venue The Vic. The group hadn't played a show since the inaugural leg of their tour ended a few weeks prior, but singer Dylan Minnette wasn't stressed about their imminent return to the stage. He was, however, fretting about the following day’s set at Lollapalooza—their first time back at the festival in four years. “I’m fucking nervous for tomorrow,” he told me, leaning against a tunnel wall under The Vic.
Brad Pitt made waves when he hit the red carpet at last month’s Bullet Train premiere wearing a black linen skirt. The youngins may not have realized it, but it was hardly the first time the 58-year-old Academy Award winner has sparked a conversation about gender norms with his wardrobe: He memorably modeled an array of mini dresses for Rolling Stone in 1999. Those who were shocked clearly hadn’t seen much of him off screen. From the very start, Pitt established that he wasn’t going to dress like your typical movie star—at least for a time: The two decades that followed reliably found the actor in an ordinary tux or suit. Fortunately, Pitt has come to a realization that’s led to his least conventional era yet. “We’re all going to die,” he told Variety of why he wore the aforementioned skirt. “So let’s mess it up.” As we await to see whatever he serves up next, take a look back at his more playful sartorial past.
John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020. At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.“It...
