Crystal Marie Dixon
4d ago

They killed the poor squid 🦑? That’s sad. There is no need to kill the gentle giant. All it did was eat a fish. Then poof it’s being pulled onto a boat. And then the poor thing was murdered in cold blood. Leave live animals alone. They don’t need anything and they just want to be left alone so they can live there life’s. We are all going to be sorry when there is no animals left on this earth. Animals don’t scare me people do.

Barbara Cartwright
4d ago

I'm warning y'all! Quit disturbing sea creatures and land animals too in their natural habitat. Why is it even necessary? Maybe there are SOME things in the world we DON'T need to know about.

Joan Hoskote
4d ago

There R more unknowns down there. I agree. Leave them be or face dire consequences.We R aleady killing our sea life and oceans. How far do U want to push the extinction coming

