Applications for Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship now open
The winner of the scholarship will receive a $2,500 scholarship toward a State of Texas fire certification. Applications for the Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship are now being accepted for those planning to attend fire academy in the fall of 2023. The deadline to submit your application is April 21, 2023.
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 5, 2022
Thursday, August 4, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 8 adult persons. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 5:21 am: Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 5, 2022
NELSON, COTY DUANE – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. PRESNELL, MICHAEL LEE – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. BAILEY, JAQUALIN RANDY – CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA. SMITH, KENNETH DION – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. LOYD, AUSTIN LEE – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K...
PJC empowers students with move to 8-week classes || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
