Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.

PARIS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO