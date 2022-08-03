ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

2 pedestrians killed when crash sends car onto Manhattan sidewalk: NYPD

By David Meyer, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Two pedestrians were killed in the Inwood section of Manhattan early Wednesday when a two-car crash sent one of the vehicles careening onto the sidewalk on the deadliest block in the neighborhood, according to police and data.

A BMW was headed north on Sherman Avenue when it collided with a Subaru Forester SUV headed in the opposite direction at the West 207th Street intersection around 4 a.m., authorities said.

The Subaru hit two parked, unoccupied vehicles before it careened onto the sidewalk and struck two men, cops said.

Video of the aftermath of the crash showed two men lying unconscious on the sidewalk as their blood spills onto the street.

A 31-year-old man, identified by police as Joel Adames, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 40-year-old David Fernandez, was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he, too, succumbed to his injuries.

Robert Mecea
The collision also injured five others, including three who are in serious condition.
Robert Mecea
People arrange candles on Aug. 3 at the scene of the fatal collision in Inwood

Five others were injured in the crash, including three who suffered serious injuries, the FDNY said.

Photos from the scene show the black Subaru on the sidewalk with its rearview mirror blown out. A white Mercedes S550, seen partially in the street and partially up over the curb, also suffered heavy damage.

Sherman Avenue has a deadly track record with four traffic deaths in the last decade, far more than any other street in the neighborhood, NYPD crash data show.

Big Apple officials added unprotected bike lanes and turning lanes to the road in 2015 but it did not stop the carnage: A total of 68 people have been injured there since 2018, including six pedestrians and six motorists at the same intersection as Wednesday’s crash.

Two men in their 30s were struck by the Subaru on the sidewalk, authorities said.
Both pedestrians were taken to hospitals, where both died from their injuries.

City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, whose agency is responsible for designing streets for safety, previously represented the neighborhood in the City Council.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and the investigation was ongoing later in the morning, cops said.

