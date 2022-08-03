ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Named Among 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Recipients

By Clayton Edwards
 4 days ago
It’s no secret that Dolly Parton has a big heart. She routinely gives back to her community and makes donations to charities that are special to her. Early in the pandemic, Dolly donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt to assist with the development of a COVID vaccine. Additionally, her Imagination Library puts books in the hands of kids across the country and around the world. On top of that, she makes sure that her Dollywood employees are well taken care of. Dolly is the definition of a philanthropist.

This year, Dolly Parton is getting some well-deserved recognition for her charitable actions. She is among those set to receive the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy later this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the family of Carnegie institutions bestows this honor on innovative philanthropists. They started giving the Medal in 2001. Since then, they’ve held the ceremony every two years. However, they chose to hold off on doing it last year due to COVID.

This year, Dolly Parton and several other philanthropists from around the globe will gather in a private ceremony on October 13 in New York. The ceremony’s purpose is two-fold. First, it honors those who exhibited an outstanding charitable spirit. Second, it encourages those philanthropists to meet, get to know one another, and work together on future projects.

Dolly Parton is in good company this year. Other honorees include Dallas-based entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Oklahoma-based investors Lynn and Stacy Schusterman.

Eric Isaacs, President of the Carnegie Institution for Science and a member of the medal section committee said he’s already witnessed collaboration between two of this year’s honorees. Both Dolly Parton and Lyda Hill put money toward the development of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

Isaacs added that he and the rest of the committee had the pandemic and environmental issues on their minds when choosing this year’s honorees.

Dolly Parton on Receiving the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

THR reprinted a statement from Dolly Parton about receiving the honor. Dolly said, “I’ve always believed that if you are in a position to help, you should help, and I truly hope that I can be an inspiration for others to lift up those around them.”

Then, Parton talked about how she chooses causes to support. “Where through my Imagination Library or giving to COVID-19 research, I try to support things that have special meaning for me. I hope everyone can find something they’re passionate about supporting and do what they can to help make this world a better place.”

This desire to make the world a better place is what makes Dolly Parton more than just a country music icon. She is truly a shining example of what it means to be a good person.

