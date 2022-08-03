Off-White™ x Futura x Nike Dunk Low Could Be Dropping On Virgil Abloh’s Birthday

Read on hypebeast.com
Related
hypebeast.com
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low
Of all the retro silhouettes in Jordan Brand‘s repertoire, there are few that are having a more eventful year than the Air Jordan 2. The silhouette has ran the gamut of collaborators thus far as projects alongside Maison Château Rouge, global Colombian icon J Balvin and A Ma Maniére have revealed, and it will only continue to add more entries as the year proceeds. The next iteration to be officially uncovered is the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low which comes packed chock-full of small-yet-striking details.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "Blue" and "Orange"
Following the official reveal of “White” and “Black” pairs last month, AMBUSH and. return with “Blue” and “Orange” colorways of the Air Adjust Force. The colorways follow the duo’s 2021 collaborative release of the Dunk High, this time pulling the Air Adjust Force from the archives. Led by Creative Director and co-founder Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH has continued to connect with key labels throughout the industry and once again provides its cutting-edge design touch with Nike.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"
It’s tradition for Jordan Brand to bless its fans during the holidays with a cornucopia of new retro releases, and every time December rolls around you can always expect the imprint to launch a new Air Jordan 11. This year, the Christmas season is going to see the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” which has just been officially unveiled.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12
After Eastside Golf athlete Wyatt Worthington was spotted in a new colorway of the AJ12 Low G’s last week, new images have surfaced of yet another collaboration between the two brands. This is the first time we’ve seen a golf version of the AJ12 in its more recognizable high...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'
Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
hypebeast.com
7-Eleven Taps Overtime and Easy Otabor for a Limited-Edition Apparel Collection
7-Eleven‘s series of exciting summer merch collaborations has been greatly influenced by the worlds of streetwear, sneakers and sports. For its latest drop, 7-Eleven has teamed up with the popular sports platform Overtime and gallerist, designer, tastemaker and founder of the clothing brand Infinite Archives, Easy Otabor. The multi-brand collaboration drops Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET at https://shop.overtime.tv/ and includes hats, mesh basketball shorts, hoodies and tees.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
hypebeast.com
Sacai's Nike Cortez 4.0 Surfaces in "Grey"
After receiving multiple looks at the highly-anticipated sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 “OG”. , the official images for the alternate grayscale colorway have now emerged. The upcoming pairs arrive on the 50th anniversary of Bill Bowerman‘s Cortez silhouette and feature sacai‘s signature twinned design found across its other Nike footwear collaborations such as the Blazer Low and VaporWaffle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
hypebeast.com
KENZO Blends Military Styles and Tailoring for FW22 Drop 3
In January of this year, NIGO made his debut as KENZO’s new creative director for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection. Held at the Galerie Vivienne in Paris, the collection was an exhibition of multifaceted design influences and tailoring. But since its debut, the Paris-based house has a couple of FW22 collection drops and the latest addition to the catalog is Drop 3.
hypebeast.com
Rising Men’s Brand AKNVAS Piles On Plush Knitwear for FW22
Joining the ranks of a few directional brands that are aiming for the front of the fashion pack, AKNVAS – helmed by Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen – is heading in the right direction. Presenting extreme yet cozy sweaters for next season’s cold months, the rising men’s brand has piled on plush knitwear for Fall Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s pattern-rich bags such as the Supreme Duffle Bag and the Louis Vuitton Chapman Brothers Collection Messenger Bag, HBX Archives is back with a diverse range of apparel, footwear, carrying options, and collectibles for Week 82. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuellCell RC Elite V2 in "Steel Blue"
Coming off its recent collaboration with Stone Island, New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio has dreamt up another iteration of the FuelCell RC Elite V2. Here we have a closer look at the shoes in “Steel Blue” that just arrived on HBX. Said to be inspired by the...
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
hypebeast.com
Luxury Brand Aman Essentials Launches Its First Leather Collection
Multi-layered luxury lifestyle group Aman is well-known for its first-rate destination experiences around the world, including resorts, hotels and spas. Further expanding its territory this year, the company is launching its first “Leather Collection” for Summer 2022. Formed in 2018, the Aman Essentials branch of Aman aims to...
hypebeast.com
Tremaine Emory Teases the Return of PYREX VISION
Virgil Abloh‘s PYREX VISION is making a return with Denim Tears. Previewed by Tremaine Emory, this resurrection of the pre-Off-White™ label is not only a homage to the late Abloh’s early beginnings, but the way Emory has chosen to bring the label back has been done in a way that is sure to interest those that have been following the cultural movements of streetwear for last few decades.
Comments / 0