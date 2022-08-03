ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds accuse Akron man of laundering drug money, fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-relief money to buy a Tesla

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Molly Colours
4d ago

Did our government really think ppl would be honest? Tons of ppl committed covid fraud!

Akron man charged for using illegal funds to purchase 325K home

An Akron man arrested Wednesday has been charged for using proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile. In a release, the U.S attorney’s office for Northern Ohio said Nicholas Crawford, 41 years old, was charged with 23 counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of goverment funds and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. In June 2018, Crawford purchased the home in Akron for $325,000, using funds that allegedly contained proceeds derived from drug trafficking. The indictment states Crawford initiated wire and electronic transfers with the intent to conceal the nature of the drug trafficking funds.
Cleveland.com

Car stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.
