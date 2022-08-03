ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce Drops 4-Song ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Beyoncé surprised fans again on Wednesday (Aug. 3) when she dropped a 4-song “Break My Soul” remix EP featuring refreshed versions of her Renaissance single by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, global scene queen Honey Dijon and New York producer/DJ Nita Aviance. The collection of club royalty remixers continues turning up the dial on Beyoncé’s dance-iest album to date.

The bouncy take from BEP’s will.i.am. strips the song down to its most elemental beat, while Hunter amps up the tempo and transforms the track into a dreamy house workout complete with Sunday church service organs. Aviance’s nearly 10-minute version adds hypnotic, trancey elements as it stretches the track to double its recorded length.

Honey Dijon’s six-and-a-half minute remix adds a more aggressive beat and tribal drums. Dijon — who is credited as a songwriter on two Renaissance tracks (“Cozy” and “Alien Superstar”) — thanked Bey for including her on the album in an Instagram post. “Beyond proud 🕊. Thank you @beyonce for including me on this musical journey. I am so honored and humbled to be a part of this masterpiece,” Dijon wrote, while also giving props to some of the other contributors.

“Thank you @amakadsi @marielgomerez @rickylawson_ for all of your hard work and support. Thank you to my squad @lukesolomon @cpenmusic @josh.d.mongan @samzholt for which none of this would be possible.”

Aviance also had high praise for Bey’s embrace of house culture, writing on Instagram on Wednesday, “to say i am gagged and honored doesn’t even begin to express; and doubly so to play my role on a project which features my big sisters and heroes @kevinavianceofficial & @honeydijon . anyone comin @beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH who they got involved. this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers; see u at the club.”

Listen to the “Break My Soul” remixes and Dijon and Aviance’s posts below.

