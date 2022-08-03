ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Tricky situation’: Taliban unsure how to respond to Zawahiri’s death

By Emma Graham-Harrison in Kabul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGViR_0h3TDIOi00
A security checkpoint in Kabul. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Senior Taliban commanders weighing up how to respond to the US assassination of al-Qaida’s leader in Kabul are caught between their hopes for international recognition and pressure from their own ranks.

Nearly three days after Ayman al-Zawahiri was struck by a drone in the heart of one of the most elite neighbourhoods of the Afghan capital, the Taliban have barely responded.

The killing of such a high-profile guest was a counter-terror coup for Washington, and a security and intelligence failure for the Taliban. It has also created a major internal and international crisis for the group.

Nearly a year after seizing control of Afghanistan they are still seeking diplomatic recognition for their government, which they hope will curb an economic crisis by allowing for the lifting of sanctions and the release of frozen funds. An aggressive response to Zawahiri’s death would not further that cause.

But al-Qaida and its leadership are revered by many in the group’s ranks, who are also likely to see a drone strike in the heart of the capital as an assault on their sovereignty.

A firefight in the heart of Kabul on Tuesday with Islamic State militants was a reminder that the group is under pressure inside Afghanistan from even more extremist groups, who are aiming to pick off disaffected Taliban fighters.

“For Taliban who want to have a good relationship with the west I think this is a very tricky political situation,” said Bette Dam, analyst and author of a biography of the Taliban’s founding leader, Mullah Omar.

“They need to comfort their fighters, by being harsh to the US … At the same time, they want to be political in order not to lose the US.”

So after Zawahiri’s death the Taliban leadership has gathered to debate whether they should respond to the strike, and if so what approach to take, Reuters reported, citing senior figures in the movement.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s designated delegate to the UN who is based in Doha, effectively acknowledged the group had not yet decided how to respond when he told journalists asking for comment on the strike: “I am awaiting details and reaction from Kabul. So far I have not received.”

Kabul-based spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued only a short statement accusing America of violating the Doha agreement, which paved the way for its troop withdrawal. Some officials have said the house was empty but none have directly denied Zawahiri’s death.

The Taliban had promised the US in Qatar that they would not offer haven to militant groups that may threaten America and its allies, and for nearly a year after seizing Afghanistan insisted they had stuck by that commitment.

Just two days before the strike, the Taliban’s interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, told an Indian news outlet that al-Qaida was “already dead” and “has no presence in Afghanistan”.

At the time, Zawahiri was still alive, in a house thought to be rented by one of Haqqani’s aides, in an enclave controlled by the minister’s own faction of the Taliban.

It was an open secret among many circles in Kabul that the area – a stone’s throw from the diplomatic enclave and ministry buildings – was filled with “Arabs”, a barely veiled reference to foreign al-Qaida fighters, though the presence of their leader was likely a closely guarded secret.

He may have been kept there under a form of house arrest. The Taliban previously summoned Osama bin Laden to their then-capital of Kandahar in the mid-1990s, in an attempt to curb his activities or improve oversight.

It proved spectacularly unsuccessful and Zawahiri too seems to have operated effectively from his Kabul base, sending out messages and videos.

Like his former guest, Haqqani has a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head for his role in terror attacks, and is reportedly still so concerned about his own security that he regularly switches homes even in Kabul. So it is unclear why he thought the al-Qaida leader was safer staying in one place.

The US had long been clear that they would target Zawahiri, a key architect of the September 11 attacks on America, wherever they found him.

But the Taliban, having defeated America on the battlefield, apparently thought they could also hide one of the most wanted men in the world from its spies.

“The location of the strike is only about a five-minute walk from the German embassy, which itself is scarred from terrorism (a major Taliban attack in 2017), and the Taliban have been in talks with the Germans to try and bring back diplomats and German development aid,” said Graeme Smith, senior consultant with International Crisis Group, focused on Afghanistan.

“So this highlights the really audacious hosting the Taliban were trying to do, trying to host representatives of the international system, while also hosting radicals bent on tearing down that system.”

Comments / 16

Monica Jay
4d ago

They Taliban will never be trust. Dnt send any of our tax money over sea. They can take care of them selves. They are not little kids.

Reply
3
Michael J. Saxe
3d ago

It’s simple…give up the terrorists you are hiding or your will receive the same fate. ~ signed by a 9/11/2001 First Responder

Reply
3
Lucian Tomes Jr.
4d ago

I'd imagine the second and third in command are going to be reluctant to step forward and proclaim "I'm in charge now!"

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#September 11 Attacks#Anadolu Agency#Getty Images#Al Qaida
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

392K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy