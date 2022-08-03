ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waiting Child: Hanna

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Waiting Child: Hanna 01:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hanna, 16, loves K-pop music and crocheting! She's a Waiting Child.

This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council . For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).

PTL Links: August 5, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsPittsburgh CLO presents "Sister Act"San Rocco FoundationBrooke Sturgis on TikTokCanine CompanionsPTL Pups on Facebook'Burgh BuzzStage AEFox Chapel Yacht ClubRhythm & BrewsPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
'One heart, two lives:' Heart recipient honors donor by placing lock in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just over a year ago, Brooke Sturgis went from being young and healthy to fighting for her life. She was life-flighted to Pittsburgh after she went into cardiogenic shock. On June 30, 2021, she received a heart transplant at UPMC Presbyterian. One year after the life-saving event, Brooke found a very Pittsburgh way to honor her donor. "I decided that I had to do to honor that sacrifice he made for me so I placed a lock, it says 'one heart, two lives' and it has the date of the night that he passed away and this is the date I had my transplant," she said. All she knows about her donor that saved her life is that he was between 25 and 28 years old. Brooke said she feels much better today and one day hopes to connect with her donor's family. You can watch the full story from Pittsburgh Today Live right here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
August's 'Reservoir of Jazz' Concert Series kicks off Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The month-long Reservoir of Jazz concert series begins tonight! The free concerts will take place every Sunday this month from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. along Reservoir Drive in Highland Park. Not only will there be the live music performance, but you'll also want to hang out after those performances because then there will be free summer soul line dancing classes. Parking is expected to be limited so those planning to attend are being advised to arrive early. A full rundown of events can be found at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!

We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Zoo reopens after storm cleanup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Animal lovers can once again visit the Pittsburgh Zoo! The zoo was shut down yesterday to clean up after Friday's severe storms and it will reopen later on Sunday morning. They said there was no extensive damage to any enclosures or zoo structures. Meanwhile, we're waiting to hear from the city if the Highland Park Pool will reopen. it was shut down on Saturday due to a mudslide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Elliott Acres highlights equine therapy at annual horse show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many spent the day hanging out with some majestic horses, helping a local non-profit in the process.Elliott Acres in Butler held its annual horse show and fundraiser today.Elliot Acres is a therapeutic riding center that helps people with physical, intellectual, and emotional disabilities by taking care of and riding horses.The event ran through 5 PM this afternoon. Many saw what riders learned over the summer, as well as learned about the benefits of equine therapy.There was also a Chinese auction and refreshments and t-shirts for sale.
BUTLER, PA
Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
#Kdka
Homestead's annual community day underway

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Homestead's annual Community Day is underway! The festivities kicked off at noon and will go until 7 p.m. in Frick Park. The free event features live performances, face-painting, and fun activities for kids. Free hot dogs will also be available and other local food vendors are in attendance. Lastly, there will be an interactive art project with "Rivers of Steel."
HOMESTEAD, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Quik-It Chicken on North Side hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Quik-It Chicken on the North Side was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department said inspectors found unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation at Quik-It Chicken at Valero Fueland on Pennsylvania Avenue. The inspection report from Thursday lists more than a dozen violations. The health department said there were dirty utensils and equipment in the kitchen, and a power strip was "heavily soiled with grease." The report said there was no evidence of sanitization in the facility. An inspector also found a roach infestation in the kitchen and food service areas. The report said there were multiple roaches and one was even found in a sink by the cook line. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh holds annual healthcare clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly 1,500 people got free medical care today and yesterday, thanks to the Mission of Mercy healthcare clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.Over 1,000 volunteers, including dentists, nurses, and others, got together to provide vital services to those who typically don't have access to it.This year, services included dental, hearing, and eye care.In a follow-up statement, the group said they're already looking forward to next year's event.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Goats munch on invasive species at Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A herd of goats took over Frick Park Friday, resuming their duties for the fifth year in a row.The animals are tasked with eating invasive species on Clayton Hill, including bush honeysuckles and stiltgrass. They will stay for about a month before being brought back at the end of September.The goal is for them to have eaten enough by then to allow the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to replant the area with native trees and shrubs this fall. "The invasive species are perennial," said Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy ecological manager Robin Eng. "They'll come back year after year. They grow really quickly and so if we are trying to do it with human powers, with loppers and weed whackers, it would just take us a lot of time, a really large crew that we just don't have." The project with Allegheny GoatScape is part of the conservancy's ongoing ecological restoration work.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Red Cross providing shelter for displaced residents of Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The American Red Cross is once again helping the families of Westmoreland County as of Saturday night. An emergency shelter was established on Saturday night around 9 p.m. to help those who had been displaced due to Friday's severe storms and flash flooding. The shelter, located on the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's campus at 504 University Court, Building A-1, will be staffed around the clock by staff and will provide free shelter, a place to sleep, connection to local resources, and help with recovery planning. The Red Cross has said they expect the number of residents seeking shelter to increase in the coming days. Anyone displaced due to flooding or storms can call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Pittsburgh Citiparks once again opening cooling centers amid hot temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Pittsburgh deals with more high temperatures, Pittsburgh Citiparks will open five cooling centers once again today. Five "healthy active living centers" will be open for anyone who needs a break from the heat. The five locations are as follows:Greenfield: 745 Greenfield Avenue (412)-422-6551Homewood: 7321 Frankstown Avenue (412)-244-4190Sheraden: 720 Sherwood Avenue (412)-777-5012South Side (Market House): 12th & Bingham Streets (412)-488-8404Brighton Heights: 3515 McClure Avene (412)-776-4656They are all open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force

PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PWSA replacing lining and cover for Highland II Reservoir

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews are replacing the lining and cover for the Highland II Reservoir. The reservoir is one of the largest water storage facilities in the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's service area. It provides water to most of the East End as well as parts of the South Side and West End. "If you think of this as a massive swimming pool, we need to replace that cover and liner to make sure that no contaminants or things from the atmosphere enter that reservoir, again ensuring treated, high-quality drinking water is coming out of this reservoir," said PWSA CEO Will Pickering. "More importantly, this reservoir is temporarily going to serve as our primary disinfection point for all of our treated drinking water as we make repairs to a century-old facility at the Aspinwall water treatment plant." This project is one of the largest of its kind in North America.
PITTSBURGH, PA
