ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

A Fairhaven restaurant known for its Eastern European menu closes after 13 years

By Dave Gallagher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDg0s_0h3TD0at00

A longtime Fairhaven restaurant announced that it has closed.

Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie announced the closure on social media . Owner Magdalena Theisen said in the post the decision comes with “very heavy hearts and not just a few tears.”

“We will take some time to care for ourselves and those in our care, ponder the big questions of life and what might come next, personally and professionally,” Theisen said in the post.

Along with its crepes, the breakfast/brunch restaurant was known for its Eastern European menu that included handmade pierogi, Polish soups and sandwiches.

Theisen opened the restaurant at 1200 10th St. in October 2009, having moved to Bellingham from Poland earlier that year. In an interview soon after opening, Thiesen said she didn’t think her background in accounting would translate well in the U.S., so instead of taking classes to update those skills, she pursued her passion of cooking.

“My life had completely changed (by moving to the U.S.), so I thought it was a good time to open a restaurant,” she said in the interview for a December 2009 article in The Bellingham Herald. “I want it to be the kind of place where people get a different experience, to try out things they haven’t had before.”

The restaurant opened during a time when the economy was suffering the impact of a global financial meltdown. Theisen noted in her post that the restaurant also had to reinvent itself multiple times to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magdalena’s also became a place where people could donate food and other items to be sent to Ukraine soon after the war started there earlier this year.

“Thank you for your love, support, friendship, and hugs for the last 13 years. This is goodbye for now, but not farewell,” Theisen said in her post.

Greg Theisen, Magdalena’s husband, said in an email that the stress involved in running a restaurant for more than a decade reached a point where they decided a break was needed.

“All of those challenges behind the scenes exact a toll over time and after 13 years, the reality of all the physical work, long working hours, and the stress of managing an evolving workforce, the personal sacrifices on a physical and mental level outweighed the joys of providing our service in this particular business model,” Greg Theisen said. “We need some time to recover and reflect on what might come next.”

Comments / 0

Related
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
Bellingham, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
seattlerefined.com

E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham

Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Eastern European#Fairhaven#Economy#Soups#Food Drink#Bistro Creperie#Polish#The Bellingham Herald
Axios NW Arkansas

Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum

A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
EVERETT, WA
salish-current.org

‘Salmon People’ dives deep into the past to save the salmon

Children of the Setting SunIndigenous communitiesLummi NationSalmon Peoplesalmon recovery. “A revolutionary 90-minute documentary will highlight the current bleak situation for salmon and show a pathway to recovery,” declared Isabella James of Children of the Setting Sun Productions in a keynote talk at last Sunday’s Sacred Earth Fair in Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cascadiadaily.com

Bellingham's past from the voices of the present

On my first visit to Bellingham, I went to the Whatcom Museum in Old City Hall because I wanted to understand what life was like in the past in this beautiful city. I am a professor at a small public university in the port of Valparaíso, Chile, and one of my specialties is analyzing images, or rather, thinking about the present from images of the past.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
2K+
Followers
136
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy