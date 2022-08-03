ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

WATCH: Joe Rogan believes Jeffrey Epstein might have worked as CIA agent

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nms20_0h3TCi7H00

Joe Rogan w ent viral after alleging that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein might have worked as a secret agent for the CIA or Israel's Mossad.

Epstein could have been part of an operation to gather sensitive information on the world's wealthiest and most powerful individuals, Rogan, 54, said on the Friday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience .

The subject of the late Epstein arose when Rogan and his guest, Whitney Cummings, spoke on Epstein's connections with Harvard University.

WATCH: TRUMP BASKS IN 'LET'S GO BRANDON' CHANTS AT LIV BEDMINSTER

"Well, he definitely donated some money to science," Rogan said, referring to Epstein.


"You know, but I had a conversation with a scientist who didn't buy into that Epstein stuff and wouldn't go to the meetings and stuff like that. ... And, he said, he was really shocked at how little money he actually donated."

Epstein gave at least $9 million to Harvard and visited the campus over 40 times, according to a report, but Rogan said the infamous predator's relationship with elites in Cambridge, Massachusetts, may have gone much deeper.

"He was bringing them to parties. Like it was an intelligence operation," according to Rogan. "Whoever was running it, whether it was the Mossad or whether it was CIA or whether it was a combination of both, it was an intelligence operation. They were bringing in people and compromising them."

"And then, when they would compromise them, they would use, you know, whatever they had on them to influence their opinions and the way they expressed those opinions," he continued. "And I don't know why they would want to do that with scientists, which is really strange to me."

Cummings said she found the suggestion interesting and joked about what the scientists were doing.

"Epstein's like, 'I need you to do a study about how 15-year-old girls are adults. They're more mature than we thought,'" she said. "But, if a scientist donates, I'm sorry, if a rich person donates to a scientist, do they have any ability to weigh in, or they're just like 'I get no decisions about how this money is spent.'"

Rogan admitted he did not have a complete grasp of what might have happened.

"I don't know. I mean, I would imagine the money goes ... like, if you have a research grant, right, and say, like, you're working on a cure for leukemia or something like that, you know, you find established scientists that are working on this thing, and then you allocate money so that they can work on projects, whether or not the person who donates the money has any influence on how that money is spent ... I doubt it," Rogan said.

"I highly doubt legitimate scientists would adhere to that."

Rogan then pulled up a report that suggested Epstein had "card-key" access to a designated office space at Harvard within the program for evolutionary dynamics until 2018.

"They gave him that at Harvard after he had been arrested for f****** underage girls," Rogan said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Whatever he was doing, and I don't know why he was doing it, you know, and no one knows now that he's dead, but he had a lot of scientists that he was tight with, and that's one of the things that he did ... was bring these scientists to that island, and he would have young girls on that island," he continued. "But what's the end goal there?"

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Washington, MA
Cambridge, MA
Entertainment
City
Cambridge, MA
RadarOnline

Mystery Man Revealed! Former First Daughter Malia Obama Dating Music Producer After Secret Split From Rory Farquharson

New year, new beau. Malia Obama's mystery man has been revealed as 32-year-old music producer Dawit Eklund, Radar has learned. The former First Daughter and Harvard graduate, 24, has been spotted with Eklund on a few occasions now. Malia and Eklund were seen grabbing fast food together on July 26, again on a casual stroll in SoCal on August 2, and one more time looking loved up as they visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art today. Photos published by Daily Mail showed the duo looking cozy and wrapping their arms around each other. Eklund's father is a retired...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong

A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Whitney Cummings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Mossad#Harvard University
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy