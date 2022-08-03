ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Former Gator Kyle Trask sputters in latest lengthy Bucs practice stint

By Joey Knight
 4 days ago
Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask (2) flips the ball to receiver Vyncint Smith (81) during the team's indoor workout Wednesday at AdventHealth Training Center. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — One player’s day of rest can be another’s day of reckoning. Which is to say, Tom Brady was off Wednesday.

At times, so too was Kyle Trask.

Again handed extensive team reps while Brady took his second “vet day” of training camp, the former Gator’s crisp moments were offset by cringe-worthy ones during the team’s indoor workout in spider pads and helmets at AdventHealth Training Center.

Most conspicuous were Trask’s consecutive end-zone interceptions — by free-agent safety Troy Warner and veteran cornerback Jamel Dean — during a red-zone period, followed later by a dropped interception thrown over the middle to rookie linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi.

But he had a nice downfield completion in a tight window to free-agent receiver Vyncint Smith and a similar downfield shot to rookie tight end Cade Otton. Trask failed to get the offense to midfield on a two-minute drive late in practice but ended things with a fourth-down scoring pass to Smith, whom the defense insisted was out of bounds.

Coach Todd Bowles, far more diplomatic in player assessment than predecessor Bruce Arians, said he’s pleased with Trask’s offensive command and understanding of the system to this point. Look for him to play extensively in the Sept. 13 preseason opener against the Dolphins; Bowles said Wednesday that Brady won’t play in that contest.

“(Trask) is doing everything he’s supposed to be doing, but he’s confident in where he’s going, he’s understanding things,” Bowles said. “We’re putting him in a lot of situations where he’s getting some experience at, and that’s all we can ask for right now.”

Odds and ends

Bowles indicated many other starters could join Brady on the sideline at the preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with Miami the week preceding the game. “They’ll get plenty of work in practice,” Bowles added. “The two practices we’ll get to, we’ll play similar to a game for those guys, and we want to see some of the younger guys play ... and kind of build our depth a little bit and go from there.” ... Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Julio Jones were among other veterans given the day off Wednesday. ... Kicker Jose Borregales, battling incumbent Ryan Succop for the starting job, was perfect on six field-goal tries of varying distance, ending with a 54-yarder. ... The team will have Thursday off before returning to practice Friday morning.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence

TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
TAMPA, FL
