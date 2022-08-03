Opera in the Park, ‘Tito,’ and Vanport Jazz Fest: 11 things to do this week

Just next door to the bustling Market and tucked within a copse of towering trees is our all new Grove Neighborhood! The Grove will be another shady refuge for day-time and early evening music programming. But after the sun sets and the witching hour descends, the Grove will play host to nearly 20 different DJs over the course of the weekend, spinning a delicious mix of vinyl cuts late into the night for your dancing pleasure! As you cross the rolling, pastoral meadow and enter the Grove Neighborhood, you’ll feel immediately transported to another dimension. Expect far-out, celestial design accented with wood-carved geometric adornments…and there’s even a spaceship! Yes, you read that right! Check out these pictures from the Grove Neighborhood design team who have been hard at work crafting this cosmic sanctuary:

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO