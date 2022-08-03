Opera in the Park, ‘Tito,’ and Vanport Jazz Fest: 11 things to do this week

Read on www.hereisoregon.com
pickathon.com
Pickathon Day Two Has Arrived! Gates Open at 9am
Alright Weekend Pass holders, it’s your time to shine…we’re excited to welcome you with open arms to our little slice of festival paradise. I mean, just take a look at some of the photos of yesterday’s glorious kickoff (below)!. Our gates open bright and early at...
Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast
Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Aug 5-7, 2022
Don't let the weekend pass you by without squeezing in some plans from the following cheap and easy options we've humbly presented here, including the Obon Fest, the Washington Park Summer Festival, the Unique Markets Summer Pop-Up, and the epic conclusion of the Middle-earth Film Festival. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask...
hereisoregon.com
Enrique Chagoya exhibit opens at Pendleton Center for the Arts
For years, the Pendleton Center for the Arts has brought in notable artists from around the world; but now, they’re unveiling one of their most impressive showcases yet. The solo art of acclaimed Mexico-born American artist Enrique Chagoya runs through Oct. 6, 2022. The exhibit begins with an opening reception on Aug. 5, 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free to all members of the public.
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
Portland filmmaker to debut family mystery documentary
A Portland filmmaker will debut his documentary about a stunning family mystery Friday. It's called Sam Now.
pickathon.com
Dance & Dine in the Grove & Market Neighborhoods!
Just next door to the bustling Market and tucked within a copse of towering trees is our all new Grove Neighborhood! The Grove will be another shady refuge for day-time and early evening music programming. But after the sun sets and the witching hour descends, the Grove will play host to nearly 20 different DJs over the course of the weekend, spinning a delicious mix of vinyl cuts late into the night for your dancing pleasure! As you cross the rolling, pastoral meadow and enter the Grove Neighborhood, you’ll feel immediately transported to another dimension. Expect far-out, celestial design accented with wood-carved geometric adornments…and there’s even a spaceship! Yes, you read that right! Check out these pictures from the Grove Neighborhood design team who have been hard at work crafting this cosmic sanctuary:
Eater
Filipino Dessert Pop-Up Shop Halo Halo Will Open a Bakery in Southeast Portland
Just a few decades ago, Filipino restaurants were a relative rarity in Portland proper — as well as other areas around the country. Within recent years, that has started to change: Filipino chefs have opened more restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses around the city, from star food cart Baon Kainan to lauded chef Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina. But baker Geleen Abenoja — the woman behind Filipino pastry pop-up Shop Halo Halo — wants to diversify and explore the other facets of Pinoy dining and culture she sees as underrepresented.
hereisoregon.com
Suburban hiking guide: 16 adventures in the suburbs of Portland
Portland’s suburban hiking trails are calling. Whether you’re trying to save gas money, looking to stick close to home or are in search of easier adventures fit for people of all ages and abilities, there’s bound to be a spot in the suburbs for you. There are...
Eater
Daniel Alum Opens Mexican Seafood Pop-Up in a Converted Garage
Adán Fausto, an alumni of Michelin-starred restaurants like San Francisco’s Sons & Daughters and New York’s Daniel, is now making tuna tostadas and barbecuing oysters in an auto shop next to torta destination Guero. The Oregonian reports Paradise Mariscos, a parking lot pop-up, will camp out in the Northeast Portland lot until October, serving dishes like black cod flautas, shrimp ceviche, and octopus-chorizo sandwiches.
vegoutmag.com
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
Eater
Where to Find Fantastic Fish Tacos in Portland and Beyond
One reason Portlanders specifically love tacos is because of their versatility. They can be meat-heavy or vegan, dairy-free or layered with melty cheese, gluten-free with house-nixtamalized corn tortillas or barbecue-stuffed with lard-bolstered flour ones. The city’s fish tacos, similarly, are varied and adaptable: tacos arrive filled with shrimp or rockfish, local or flown in fresh, grilled or fried. Many local restaurants and food carts let the quality of the fish or their dutiful preparation shine through, opting for simple accompaniments — pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, avocado — while others add extra flare with fun cremas, house-made tortillas, or out-of-the-box salsas. However they’re prepared, they are often a vehicle to showcase the West Coast’s love affair with seafood. Behold: A list of places in Portland that are worth a visit during your next fish taco craving. For a wider swath of tacos, try this map.
opb.org
Yet another heat wave grips Pacific Northwest
The Pacific Northwest braced for yet another heat wave Saturday and the temperature in Denver hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, breaking a record set in 1877. Meteorologists on Saturday issued a heat advisory in Portland, Oregon, through Monday and also issued a fire weather watch for the state’s populous Willamette Valley.
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
luxury-houses.net
Elegant Landmark Estate Exuding Luxurious Finishes and Details in Lake Oswego Listed at $3.95 Million
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine now available for sale. This home located at 3119 Douglas Cir, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,086 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag – Hoag Real Estate (Phone: 503 906-1370) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
CONTEMPORIST
This Modern House Goes Wide Instead Of High
Scott Edwards Architecture has designed a new home in Yamhill County, Oregon, that’s perched on a site offering expansive views of five different mountains. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows, and sliding doors are used in every east-facing room, all with the intent to blur the line between inside and out.
Channel 6000
Third summer heat wave starts Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All good things must come to an end. Yes, I’m talking about summer days that are user-friendly. Here we go, another heat wave. Saturday is our “warm up” day. By the time you’re sinking your teeth into that roast beef sandwich for lunch, Portland will already be in the 80s. By the afternoon, we’ll likely be wiping our brows in 90-degree heat, or approaching mid 90s.
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
