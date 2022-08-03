Read on pacificsun.com
sfstandard.com
After Stints at Atelier Crenn, French Laundry, Taksim’s Chef Crafts Mediterranean Menu With Turkish Flare
Taksim’s Lokma mocktail ($11) tastes like you’re drinking the sap of an iced cold pine tree. The ingredients listed in the concoction include cucumber, basil leaves, lime, agave, apple juice and soda water. Nothing in that combination accounts for the piny taste. But Chef Daniel Gribble says that the kitchen is using mastic gum in the raki palace pudding ($13).
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour
The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
pioneerpublishers.com
Zoom-cchinis spotlight WC farmer’s market inaugural veggie races
WALNUT CREEK, CA (August 7, 2022) — The overwhelming positive response from young and old alike to the Diablo Valley Farmers Market at Shadelands’ first-time Zucchini Races are sure to make it an annual event. A total of 32 zucchinis of all shapes and sizes, decked out in...
The Outside Lands food you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
streetfoodblog.com
Niku Steakhouse will quickly open a extra low-key sister restaurant a
A brand new restaurant scheduled to open subsequent month will delight the followers of Niku Steakhouse and meals lovers generally in San Francisco’s Design District. Omakase Restaurant Group, which runs different profitable eateries like Omakase, Dumpling Time, and Stay Sushi Bar, is about to open a extra low-key model of Niku Steakhouse known as Rosemary & Pine. The placement at 1725 Alameda Road on the intersection with De Haro Road is only a block away from Niku and Dumpling Time.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza opens another San Francisco Bay restaurant
California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened a new location in the Rossmoor Walnut Creek area of the San Francisco Bay area. The new restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Gurkirat Nijjar and Jitender Singh, who also own and operate three other Mountain Mike's locations in the San Francisco Bay Area. The restaurant is located at the Rossmoor Town Center, according to a press release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
sfstandard.com
Vibe Check: Photos of Music, Food & Fun in the Sun at Day 1 of Outside Lands 2022
Little Miss Frozen at Outside Lands must have sold her GA wristband to Little Miss Sunshine because if there was one theme on Day One, it was warmth. Afternoon acts like Spellling and Duckwrth enjoyed some honest-to-God heat, and by the time Dayglow took over the Twin Peaks stage we were treated to a genuine OSL rarity: late-afternoon California light and a sea of happy people at their most beautiful.
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Annual ‘March of the Penguins’ takes place at SF Zoo
Five penguin chicks took a "March of the Penguins" to celebrate graduation on Saturday, according to a press release from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens
The Bold Italic
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival
Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
I spent the weekend in this LGBTQ-celebratory town just north of San Francisco, and it felt like a queer spin on small-town America
The town of Guerneville, California, is filled with queer-owned business and has all you'll need for a relaxing weekend getaway, including a river.
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (8.8.22)
Foodies, this week is for you. The California Garlic Festival is stinkin' things up in the best way possible, FoodieLand Night Market will transport you to the streets of Bangkok, and Gravenstein Apple Fair highlights the best of Sonoma County. Closer to home, Nisei celebrates its first anniversary with a...
hoodline.com
New jazz bar and restaurant hopes to rekindle the once thriving music scene in North Beach
A new restaurant and bar in the works in North Beach is hoping to ramp up San Francisco’s jazz scene in a major way. Keys Jazz Bistro is hoping to open by the end of the year at 498 Broadway in the roomy 4,000-square-foot space formerly held by Horizon Restaurant and Lounge. The location was also the site of Vanessi's Italian Restaurant for more than 50 years. Keys Jazz Bistro is being opened by Simon Rowe, a jazz piano player and former professor at San Francisco's Conservatory of Music. "We want to have a very nice high-quality casual dining offering. I'm confident there's a strong desire for that mixture of concertizing and socializing and food and drink," Rowe told the SF Business Times.
visitnapavalley.com
Most Luxurious Inns in Napa Valley
As one of the world’s premier destinations, Napa Valley is home to world-class wines, Michelin-rated restaurants, and exceptional hospitality. Luxury comes naturally here, so when booking your lodging, consider indulging your senses and allow yourself to be pampered in one of these exquisitely designed and luxuriously appointed boutique inns.
SFGate
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
