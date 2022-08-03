Read on thesunpapers.com
Saturday morning walks to step off in township
From Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, Gloucester Township residents are invited to Veterans Park in Blackwood for a community walk. The “One Step at a Time Walking Program” lasts five weeks and is organized by The Dreams of Tomorrow (DOT) and Bobby Harris, a Sicklerville native who wants to encourage the health and wellness of residents’ lifestyles. Walks take place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street
Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
Berlin police department to hold K-9 fundraiser and car show
Berlin police will host a fundraiser and car show to benefit the department’s K-9 Unit on Aug. 16 at the Berlin Farmers Market. The money raised will help pay for vet bills, food, equipment, toys and any K9 needs for Radko and Clyde. It will also help their handler, Officer Steve Palma, if the animals need additional assistance.
