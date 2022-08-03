Photo: Law officials, community unite for National Night Out

Read on pajaronian.com
Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning. At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a The post Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 5
I am extremely grateful to the voters of the Pajaro Valley for supporting our campaign for Santa Cruz County Supervisor. We are headed into the November runoff in a strong position. With over 46% of the vote, a large majority of voters believe our campaign will best serve the residents of our valley. This would not be possible without our campaign’s wide range of support from so many residents of our district. We look forward to carrying that same sentiment into the general election. Thank you for believing in me to bring real results to our community. I remain dedicated to working hard for the best interests of the Pajaro Valley. Over the past several months, I was able to have many conversations with our community members. I shared with our residents the vision I have for our community. I reflected back on my record as Watsonville’s mayor and as a current city council member to provide proven results and leadership. We ran a grassroots campaign and you, the community, helped make that happen. We did not depend on Sacramento dollars, special interest groups and voices from other parts of our region to tell us who needs to represent our valley. I am deeply honored by your trust in our campaign and our vision for our community.
Elderly SF woman attacked, robbed by four juveniles
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street. The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She […]
Hayward man fatally shot in Richmond
A 47-year-old Hayward man was fatally shot in Richmond Sunday night, police said. At 1030 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Wall Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation located at 33rd and Waller registering 21 rounds. Officers also received calls from residents of a gunshot victim, according Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area
A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
thesfnews.com
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport
SALINAS, CALIF, (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 1:28 PM: Our photojournalist got to the scene and noticed that one of the lanes was reopened at the site of the crash. We have made an attempt to contact CHP and have yet to hear back. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that both lanes are blocked The post Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport appeared first on KION546.
Police: Gang member arrested in Salinas with three firearms
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a known gang member Thursday at Denny's parking lot on Blanco. Hector Gurrero Jr., 28, was a wanted felon and was found with three firearms, according to police. Gurrero Jr. was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail. He faces felony charges of being a felon The post Police: Gang member arrested in Salinas with three firearms appeared first on KION546.
Man found hanging in custody, police investigating
(KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who died in custody. Martinez resident Kent Hickey, 54, was found in his room at the Martinez Detention Facility hanging from a bedsheet on Tuesday. Hickey was arrested on Monday just after 10:30...
13-year-old found guilty in killing of Modesto taco truck owner
MODESTO, Calif. — A 13-year-old boy was found guilty in the 2021 slaying of a taco truck owner in Modesto. On Thursday, Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Jon Appleby prosecuted the teen's case in juvenile court. On Feb. 16, 2021, the teenager, who is being referred to as R.K....
Two arrested in connection with Gilroy violent crime spree
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a spree of violent crimes in Gilroy, the Gilroy Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday. Gilroy residents Jason Moreno, 20, and Irene Wofford, 26, are linked to two stabbings and four other violent crime incidents. GPD responded to the area of Las Animas […]
techeblog.com
Thieves Rob Brinks Armored Truck, Make Off with Possibly $150-Million Worth of Jewelry, Gems and Luxury Watches
Thieves robbed an unattended Brinks armored truck on July 11th when its guards were stopped at a Flying J rest stop, and they potentially made off with $150-million worth of jewelry and gems, making this possibly the largest heist ever. Law enforcement theorize that the thieves could have followed it from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo.
San Jose father of three’s suspected killers arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four years after a San Jose father of three was murdered in a brazen home invasion, police said detectives have found and arrested his alleged killers. Khanh Kieu, 54, of San Jose, was shot to death inside his home on Misty Glen Court in...
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
