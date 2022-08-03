Photo: Law officials, community unite for National Night Out

I am extremely grateful to the voters of the Pajaro Valley for supporting our campaign for Santa Cruz County Supervisor. We are headed into the November runoff in a strong position. With over 46% of the vote, a large majority of voters believe our campaign will best serve the residents of our valley. This would not be possible without our campaign’s wide range of support from so many residents of our district. We look forward to carrying that same sentiment into the general election. Thank you for believing in me to bring real results to our community. I remain dedicated to working hard for the best interests of the Pajaro Valley. Over the past several months, I was able to have many conversations with our community members. I shared with our residents the vision I have for our community. I reflected back on my record as Watsonville’s mayor and as a current city council member to provide proven results and leadership. We ran a grassroots campaign and you, the community, helped make that happen. We did not depend on Sacramento dollars, special interest groups and voices from other parts of our region to tell us who needs to represent our valley. I am deeply honored by your trust in our campaign and our vision for our community.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO