ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

10 latest commercial permits filed in Austin, including new book store and Tiny Grocer coming to Hyde Park

By Morgan ONeal
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future

David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Community Impact Austin

Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit

Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels

From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tiny Grocer
Community Impact Austin

9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September

Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin

Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

Austin's first to-go Ukrainian restaurant now open

U-Cuisine's borsch, or beet soup, has garlic, pork belly, potato, cabbage and other ingredients. (Courtesy U-Cuisine). U-Cuisine, an authentic to-go Ukrainian restaurant, opened June 15 at 5610 N. I-35, Austin. Its bestselling dishes are chicken Kyiv, a dill- and parsley-stuffed chicken breast; beet soup; and cheesecake. U-Cuisine is owned and operated by Ukrainian chefs Alla Shelest and Mariana Shelestiuk, who said they are trying to show Austin the richness of Ukrainian culture during a hard time in history. 512-553-2820. www.ucuisine.us/
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Brain & Spine opening new location in Dripping Springs

Dr. Brett Simpson completed his neurosurgery residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. (Courtesy Austin Brain & Spine) Austin Brain & Spine's eighth location is opening Aug. 29 at 331 Sportsplex Drive, Ste. A, Dripping Springs. The practice led by Dr. Brett Simpson will specialize in managing degenerative spine disease, spinal stenosis, spinal trauma, congenital spinal disorders, disc herniations and more. Surgical treatment for metastatic and primary spinal tumors will also be available.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Last Austin-area Staples location closing Aug. 5

The Staples in the Mueller neighborhood is closing its doors Aug. 5. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) The only Austin-area Staples will close Aug. 5 after the rent for its Mueller location was increased. The franchise, located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 700, Austin, is the only franchise in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bakery SusieCakes opening Westlake location in September

The bakery will open in September. (Courtesy SusieCakes) The all-American, home-style bakery SusieCakes will open in Westlake in September. The bakery will be located at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center. SusieCakes specializes in classic desserts made from scratch by in-house bakers without the use of any mixes, artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups or trans-fats, according to the business.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy