10 latest commercial permits filed in Austin, including new book store and Tiny Grocer coming to Hyde Park

Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
Robotics company HelloGard StaffSolv relocating to Cedar Park
HelloGard StaffSolv, a robotics startup, is relocating from Austin to Cedar Park in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) HelloGard StaffSolv, a robotics startup based in Austin, is relocating to Cedar Park in August. The company aims to help solve staffing issues by deploying robots to assist staff so they can be more...
The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future
David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit
Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels
From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
A new ENT clinic is coming to South Austin this February
Shown is a mock-up of the new ENT South Austin Clinic opening in February. (Rendering courtesy Dr.Taylor Shepard) The Austin Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic is opening a new 10,000-square-foot office at 6503 Menchaca Road. The opening date will be in February, and new patients will be received in March.
Our Lady Bar & Grill's rotating dinner menu and cocktails fuel the neighborhood establishment
The facade of Our Lady Bar & Grill is influenced by Spanish colonial architecture. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) In August 2017, a new building designed with the architectural appeal of the San Antonio missions opened to the public in New Braunfels. But step inside and behind that Spanish...
Cedar Park location of Jet's Pizza now set to open in September
Jet's Pizza, offering multiple pizza styles, will now open its Cedar Park location in September. (Courtesy Jet's Pizza) Detroit-style pizza company Jet’s Pizza is looking to open a Cedar Park location on Cypress Creek Road in September. The Michigan-based chain’s menu includes a variety of pizza options, including Detroit-style...
9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September
Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin
Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
Austin's first to-go Ukrainian restaurant now open
U-Cuisine's borsch, or beet soup, has garlic, pork belly, potato, cabbage and other ingredients. (Courtesy U-Cuisine). U-Cuisine, an authentic to-go Ukrainian restaurant, opened June 15 at 5610 N. I-35, Austin. Its bestselling dishes are chicken Kyiv, a dill- and parsley-stuffed chicken breast; beet soup; and cheesecake. U-Cuisine is owned and operated by Ukrainian chefs Alla Shelest and Mariana Shelestiuk, who said they are trying to show Austin the richness of Ukrainian culture during a hard time in history. 512-553-2820. www.ucuisine.us/
Austin Brain & Spine opening new location in Dripping Springs
Dr. Brett Simpson completed his neurosurgery residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. (Courtesy Austin Brain & Spine) Austin Brain & Spine's eighth location is opening Aug. 29 at 331 Sportsplex Drive, Ste. A, Dripping Springs. The practice led by Dr. Brett Simpson will specialize in managing degenerative spine disease, spinal stenosis, spinal trauma, congenital spinal disorders, disc herniations and more. Surgical treatment for metastatic and primary spinal tumors will also be available.
Domain Northside to host free concert by The Wrecks on Sept. 30
Domain Northside commissioned a 30,000-square-foot mural by Ignacio Garcia in 2021 as a creative way to program an otherwise unusable space. The larger-than-life piece can be seen from nearby buildings and often catches the eye of travelers flying in and out of Austin. (Courtesy Domain Northside) A free concert open...
Construction to impact traffic on Waterway Lane, Gruene Road on Aug. 8-11
Pavement repairs on Waterway Lane and Gruene Road are scheduled Aug. 8-11. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The New Braunfels Utilities Surface Water Treatment Plant Discharge Line Capital Improvement Project, scheduled for completion in spring 2023, continues on schedule. Pavement repairs on Waterway Lane and Gruene Road are scheduled to begin on...
Project Connect planners reviewing 'hard choices' for light rail rollout amid rising costs
Project Connect light rail plans remain in development. (Courtesy Capital Metro) The development of Austin's multibillion-dollar light rail system remains in progress, and transportation planners are working to finalize details on Project Connect's scope and cost in the lead-up to larger decisions on the program expected to be made next year.
Last Austin-area Staples location closing Aug. 5
The Staples in the Mueller neighborhood is closing its doors Aug. 5. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) The only Austin-area Staples will close Aug. 5 after the rent for its Mueller location was increased. The franchise, located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 700, Austin, is the only franchise in Austin.
Bakery SusieCakes opening Westlake location in September
The bakery will open in September. (Courtesy SusieCakes) The all-American, home-style bakery SusieCakes will open in Westlake in September. The bakery will be located at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center. SusieCakes specializes in classic desserts made from scratch by in-house bakers without the use of any mixes, artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups or trans-fats, according to the business.
