Read on www.wellandgood.com
Related
This Fancy Sleep Mask Is Like Having a Set of Blackout Curtains for My Eyes—And I’ve Never Slept Better
If there’s anything I value in life, it’s being comfortable. If I have extra money, I’m getting a massage. If there’s a rainy day? Cancel my plans—I have movies to watch in bed. Yet there's one iconic symbol of coziness that I've never quite embraced until recently: the sleep mask.
This 20-Minute Yoga Class Will Give You the Foundation You Need To Start a Consistent Practice
Your first yoga class may feel overwhelming: The practice features thousands of poses, which are called "asanas" in Sanskrit, and people spend entire lifetimes attempting to master them. That said, it’s possible to create a yoga foundation that makes you feel strong, flexible, and stable —even when you're just starting out. On this week's episode of Good Moves, the teachers at Brooklyn Yoga Club are introducing you to some of yoga's most foundational (and essential) asanas.
How Pampering My Hair Post-Braids Has Become an Important Part of My Self-Care Routine
I love wearing my curly hair in knotless braids. The protective style gives me a reprieve from all the work that comes with caring for my natural texture, and even helps my hair grow. However, when it comes time to take out those braids, the aftermath is usually a huge mess.
‘We’d hugged before, but that night it felt different. I didn’t want to let go’ | The moment I knew
An embrace after a group dinner told Sarah Ayoub there was something special about James, but their interracial relationship would launch a thousand fights with her family
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
KIDS・
I refused to let an obese woman adopt a dog because I was worried she wouldn’t walk it… now people say I’m fatphobic
A DOG-SHELTER worker was branded "fatphobic" for refusing to allow an obese woman to adopt a dog. Instead of agreeing to allow the woman to walk away with a pooch, they suggested she pick a smaller animal like a cat. They were concerned that, given the woman's size, she didn't...
PETS・
Flip-Flops Are Notoriously Awful for Your Feet—Which Is Why You Really Need This Ergonomic Pair With Arch Support
Raise your hand if you've made the grave error of choosing a pair of flip-flops to do some serious walking in. Also raise your hand if you've had to soak your feet in ice water after a long, painful day in said flip-flops, and to this day, have scarring in between your big toe and second toe. Lesson learned, but that doesn't change the fact that sometimes, especially in the summer, you just want a comfortable, walkable flip-flop that won't leave you torn and tattered. And until now, there have been *very* few options.
If you stare at a clock and the first tick takes longer you’re not imagining it – there’s a scientific reason why
THE first tick on the second hand of a clock may appear to take longer for a wild scientific reason. You can look at a clock faster than your brain can register what it's seeing, making that first second feel longer than it actually is. Famous science YouTuber AsapSCIENCE created...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Deal When a Friend’s Venting Turns Into Full-On Emotional Dumping
There’s a fine line between the kind of sharing that happens in a healthy venting session and the unwelcome over-share of emotional dumping. Of course, you want to support a friend who’s struggling. But while listening to them vent can be productive or even cathartic, constantly being dumped on is more likely to leave you overburdened and overwhelmed. In that state, you could find that you’re, ironically, less capable of helping—all the more reason to proactively address dumping before you become, well, an emotional landfill.
‘I’m a Longevity Doctor, and I Always Recommend This Game for a Longer, Healthier Life’
Volleying a ping-pong ball back and forth may not seem like much of a sport. After all, it usually doesn’t require any real athletic prowess, excepting the occasional lunge after a rogue hit. But when you delve into the mechanics of the activity, there’s far more than meets the eye (or hand). As you step from side to side, strategize your next shot, and reach to hit the ball, a whole bunch of systems fire in the brain and body, making regular table tennis sessions a secret boon for longevity.
PSA: Your Hydration Needs Change Significantly As You Age
"Just drink more water!" is one of those timeless nuggets of wellness wisdom you've probably heard ad nauseum. The advice merits repetition: Proper hydration is an essential element of everything from gut health to mental well-being—but your H2O needs are far from static. Every stage of life calls for a slightly different relationship with water, so there's plenty to learn when it comes to hydration status by age.
Slate
Help! I Want to Betray My Friend’s Last Dying Wish and Get Rid of Her Spoiled Dogs.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I’m back! It was great having a few months off to bond with my kid, and it’s also great to be here getting a peek into all of your lives. I loved reading Eric’s response while I was out and I know he’ll be missed. But let’s all pull ourselves together and get this chat started.
This 2-in-1 Bodyweight Workout Is One of the Best Ways To Lengthen and Strengthen for Longevity
A good workout begins and ends with a stretch. Often, those are the best parts. But what if there was a workout where the muscle extending, spine twisting, tension relieving movements didn’t just bookend your session, but were incorporated throughout? Folks, may we introduce you to mobility strength training.
This 15-Minute HIIT Workout Involves 6 Standing Moves You Can Easily Do at Your Desk
A short history of high-intensity interval training (better known as HIIT): The workout modality got its start in the 1950s when Olympic athletes started performing sprints that challenged their heart rate to better their fitness. Nowadays, HIIT workouts have diversified to include moves like burpees, mountain climbers, and squat jumps. Best of all, in 2022, you can get a really great HIIT workout accomplished with no equipment and minimal space, even when you only have 15 minutes.
I Love Finding Deals On Facebook Marketplace, But I Love Mess Even More, So Here Are 16 Bizarre Stories From Buyers And Sellers
"There’s one weirdo in the transaction. If you think the other person is normal, you’re the weirdo."
“Signature Scents” Have Taken on a Whole New Meaning With These Emotion-Enhancing Perfumes
The days of wearing a single signature scent are long gone. Now, it’s all about putting together a wardrobe of fragrances that you can swap out depending on your mood—or better yet, choosing one that can change your mood altogether. “Fragrance is an invisible but powerful accessory—a punctuation...
Try This Soothing ‘4-Segment’ Relaxation Strategy To Banish Sleepless Nights Once and for All
With nearly eight billion people worldwide, finding things we can all relate to can quickly prove massively challenging. Whether it be political ideology, religion, or something as simple as your favorite pizza toppings (sorry, pineapple, you’re so not welcome here), agreeing to disagree usually becomes the only thing we can actually agree on.
5 Face Massage Techniques That Help Relieve Built-Up Stress and Anxiety
Whenever I'm stressed or anxious, my face is usually one of the first places I feel tension building, especially around my brows and forehead. Turns out I'm not the only one. "We hold stress in our face because this is where we show our emotions," says Liz Aigner, a licensed massage therapist and esthetician.
Makeup Has an Accessibility Problem—Selma Blair and Guide Beauty Are Working To Change That
Selma Blair grew up loving to play with makeup. But her relationship with it—and beauty as a whole—changed after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). “I am notoriously impatient with applications now since my vision is a bit blurrier [and] my body a bit twitchier,” the actor, who has been outspoken about the impact that MS has had on her daily life, tells Well + Good. “While the world was learning how to follow tips and tricks [on social media], I got further away from beauty.”
‘I’m an RD and These Are the Supplements You Can Feel Good About Spending Your Money On’
If you feel like the drugstore's vitamins and supplements section is constantly expanding, you're not imagining it. The global dietary supplements market is expected to grow about nine percent between 2021 and 2028 to be worth a whopping $128 billion. With so many options to choose from (fish oil! omega-3s! vitamin A!), it's getting harder and harder to be a discerning consumer. Are those green horse pills hocked by your friendly neighborhood influencer actually life-changing? Do you really need to supplement all of the B vitamins?
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0