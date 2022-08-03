ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 20-Minute Yoga Class Will Give You the Foundation You Need To Start a Consistent Practice

Your first yoga class may feel overwhelming: The practice features thousands of poses, which are called "asanas" in Sanskrit, and people spend entire lifetimes attempting to master them. That said, it’s possible to create a yoga foundation that makes you feel strong, flexible, and stable —even when you're just starting out. On this week's episode of Good Moves, the teachers at Brooklyn Yoga Club are introducing you to some of yoga's most foundational (and essential) asanas.
Flip-Flops Are Notoriously Awful for Your Feet—Which Is Why You Really Need This Ergonomic Pair With Arch Support

Raise your hand if you've made the grave error of choosing a pair of flip-flops to do some serious walking in. Also raise your hand if you've had to soak your feet in ice water after a long, painful day in said flip-flops, and to this day, have scarring in between your big toe and second toe. Lesson learned, but that doesn't change the fact that sometimes, especially in the summer, you just want a comfortable, walkable flip-flop that won't leave you torn and tattered. And until now, there have been *very* few options.
How To Deal When a Friend’s Venting Turns Into Full-On Emotional Dumping

There’s a fine line between the kind of sharing that happens in a healthy venting session and the unwelcome over-share of emotional dumping. Of course, you want to support a friend who’s struggling. But while listening to them vent can be productive or even cathartic, constantly being dumped on is more likely to leave you overburdened and overwhelmed. In that state, you could find that you’re, ironically, less capable of helping—all the more reason to proactively address dumping before you become, well, an emotional landfill.
MENTAL HEALTH
‘I’m a Longevity Doctor, and I Always Recommend This Game for a Longer, Healthier Life’

Volleying a ping-pong ball back and forth may not seem like much of a sport. After all, it usually doesn’t require any real athletic prowess, excepting the occasional lunge after a rogue hit. But when you delve into the mechanics of the activity, there’s far more than meets the eye (or hand). As you step from side to side, strategize your next shot, and reach to hit the ball, a whole bunch of systems fire in the brain and body, making regular table tennis sessions a secret boon for longevity.
FITNESS
PSA: Your Hydration Needs Change Significantly As You Age

"Just drink more water!" is one of those timeless nuggets of wellness wisdom you've probably heard ad nauseum. The advice merits repetition: Proper hydration is an essential element of everything from gut health to mental well-being—but your H2O needs are far from static. Every stage of life calls for a slightly different relationship with water, so there's plenty to learn when it comes to hydration status by age.
FITNESS
Help! I Want to Betray My Friend’s Last Dying Wish and Get Rid of Her Spoiled Dogs.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I’m back! It was great having a few months off to bond with my kid, and it’s also great to be here getting a peek into all of your lives. I loved reading Eric’s response while I was out and I know he’ll be missed. But let’s all pull ourselves together and get this chat started.
ANIMALS
This 15-Minute HIIT Workout Involves 6 Standing Moves You Can Easily Do at Your Desk

A short history of high-intensity interval training (better known as HIIT): The workout modality got its start in the 1950s when Olympic athletes started performing sprints that challenged their heart rate to better their fitness. Nowadays, HIIT workouts have diversified to include moves like burpees, mountain climbers, and squat jumps. Best of all, in 2022, you can get a really great HIIT workout accomplished with no equipment and minimal space, even when you only have 15 minutes.
WORKOUTS
Makeup Has an Accessibility Problem—Selma Blair and Guide Beauty Are Working To Change That

Selma Blair grew up loving to play with makeup. But her relationship with it—and beauty as a whole—changed after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). “I am notoriously impatient with applications now since my vision is a bit blurrier [and] my body a bit twitchier,” the actor, who has been outspoken about the impact that MS has had on her daily life, tells Well + Good. “While the world was learning how to follow tips and tricks [on social media], I got further away from beauty.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
‘I’m an RD and These Are the Supplements You Can Feel Good About Spending Your Money On’

If you feel like the drugstore's vitamins and supplements section is constantly expanding, you're not imagining it. The global dietary supplements market is expected to grow about nine percent between 2021 and 2028 to be worth a whopping $128 billion. With so many options to choose from (fish oil! omega-3s! vitamin A!), it's getting harder and harder to be a discerning consumer. Are those green horse pills hocked by your friendly neighborhood influencer actually life-changing? Do you really need to supplement all of the B vitamins?
HEALTH
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

