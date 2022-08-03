The Rundown: Everything Gundy Said ahead of the First Day of Fall Camp

Read on pistolsfiringblog.com
Gundy: Replacing Jaylen Warren ‘Will Be a Task’ but OSU Has Options
Although there’s plenty of reason for optimism on both sides of the ball for Oklahoma State this fall, Mike Gundy knows that replacing last year’s star running back is one of the most pressing needs for his ball club in 2022. But he’s not without some good candidates.
Thrust into Early Action Last Year, OSU’s Sophomore Receivers Are Ahead of the Curve
Oklahoma State was green at wide receiver at the start of 2021, but that should benefit the Cowboys in 2022. And when I say green, I’m not just talking about Blaine and Bryson Green, though they are half of a foursome of rookie receivers that got meaningful reps last season. The Green twins, Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson were all true freshmen who were thrust into action early. Each took his lumps but each progressed into his own significant role by the end of the season. And they had each other.
The Five Best Quotes from OSU’s Media Day
Oklahoma State held its football Media Day on Saturday following the conclusion of the Cowboys’ first week of fall camp. Media members got to hear from Mike Gundy as well as a slew of his 2022 squad. Here are some of the top quotes to come out of Media...
Daily Bullets (Aug. 6): System Fits Over Talent, OSU’s More Underrated Game
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • It’s so crazy that the Pokes are picked to finish third in the league but only have one of PFF’s top-25 draft-eligible prospects in the Big 12 – system knowledge and discipline/toughness > talent?
Videos: Gundy, Players Talk at OSU’s Media Day
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State held its Media Day on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here are interviews with Mike Gundy, Gunnar Gundy, Jaden Bray, Blaine Green, Dominic Richardson, Jaden Nixon, Caleb Etienne, Kendal Daniels, Aden Kelley and Trace Ford.
PHOTOS: A Look at the Cowboys’ Saturday Practice
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team wrapped up its first week of fall camp on Saturday, and PFB photographer Devin Wilber was there to capture some more of the action as the season draws near. Here are some of his best shots.
PHOTOS: Oklahoma State Puts on Shoulder Pads for the First Time in Fall Camp
STILLWATER — The Cowboys took another step toward their season opener Friday when they put on shoulder pads for the first time in fall camp. PFB photographer Devin Wilber was on hand to snap some photos of Oklahoma State’s Friday practice. Here are some of his best. joe15...
