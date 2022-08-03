The Rundown: Everything Gundy Said ahead of the First Day of Fall Camp

Oklahoma State was green at wide receiver at the start of 2021, but that should benefit the Cowboys in 2022. And when I say green, I’m not just talking about Blaine and Bryson Green, though they are half of a foursome of rookie receivers that got meaningful reps last season. The Green twins, Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson were all true freshmen who were thrust into action early. Each took his lumps but each progressed into his own significant role by the end of the season. And they had each other.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO