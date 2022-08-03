Read on www.informnny.com
Related
informnny.com
CanalFest’22 in Rome starts August 5th
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 CanalFest will be held at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal from August 5th through August 7th. Celebrations this year coincide with the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Oriskany that happened on August 6th, 1777. The battle was very influential and affected the British and their allies, ending a 20-day siege of Ft. Stanwix 14 days later.
informnny.com
Artisans coming to Warrensburg farmers’ market
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is a weekly event of many specialties, such as its annual rhubarb and blueberry festivals. Next weekend, it’ll be a focus not on food, but on artists, that comes to the riverside. Friday, Aug. 12, the Warrensburgh Riverfront...
informnny.com
Utica woman charged after $13K fraudulent check cashed at local bank
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint regarding a stolen check that was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
Comments / 0