Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
You’ll Be Up to Your ‘Ears’ in Fun at Schuyler’s Corn & Car Fest
Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 13th during the 22nd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. NOTHING CORNY...
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
It’s National IPA Day! What Our Local Breweries Have on Tap Right Now
Hop heads unite! It's National IPA Day! Whether you like yours hazy, juicy, East Coast, West Coast, no coast... this is day for anyone who likes a little hoppy bitterness in their beer. WHAT IS AN IPA?. IPA stands for India Pale Ale, and it denotes a particular style. All...
Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
Oh Mama! Utica Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Zebra
There's a new tenant settling in at the Utica Zoo. Officials have announced the successful birth of a baby Hartmann's Mountain Zebra at the zoo, saying the baby zebra, or foal, was born last weekend. Zecora, the mother Zebra, had been with a male zebra at her pervious zoo, officials said, explaining the gestation process for zebras is 12 months.
GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton
The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon. Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together...
Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge
If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies. Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
ILION TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work Begins on State Route 5S Exit Ramp to SR-51
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Village of Ilion beginning Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The State Route 5S exit ramp - eastbound - to State Route 51 in Ilion will be closed beginning at 7:00am on August 9, 2022. The New York State Department of Transportation says that...
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Paving Operations on Genesee Street in Utica Friday and Saturday
A travel advisory is in effect for the City of Utica for August 5th through August 6th, 2022. Paving operations will be underway on Genesee Street from Oriskany Boulevard to Court Street beginning at 4:00pm on Friday through 8:00am on Saturday. The work will be done primarily at night. Officials...
Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York
For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
