Richard Young and other Tide commits seek to flip 5-star Notre Dame commit, Keon Keely

The most recent elite quarterback room Alabama had was in 2017 and 2018. Jalen Hurts was the starter in 2017, but Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones were two talented freshmen. Tagovailoa played 11 games, and when the Crimson Tide needed him in the second half of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, he delivered a comeback victory over Georgia in overtime. Tagovailoa became the starter in 2018, but Hurts was instrumental as a backup. Tagovailoa sustained an injury in the second half of the Southeastern Conference title game versus the Bulldogs, and Hurts came off the bench to propel the team to a 35-28 comeback win. Jones would become a big help to Tagovailoa in 2019 as he replaced the injured quarterback in matchups versus Arkansas, Auburn, and Michigan.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO