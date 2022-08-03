Richard Young and other Tide commits seek to flip 5-star Notre Dame commit, Keon Keely

Read on tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs has insane football IQ
Alabama footballs five-star defensive back commit, Caleb Downs plays the game a step ahead of the opposition. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a film breakdown of the Crimson Tide’s pledge. The video can be streamed below:
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 28 OL Seth McLaughlin
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
‘Tuck in shirt’ mindset has Alabama disciplined for national title season
Discipline was the difference between Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship team in 2020 and last year’s group. The Crimson Tide’s squad in 2020 pushed together as a team, and young players responded well to experienced veterans. Last year, most players were about the team, but some were about themselves. Alabama lacked consistent discipline and focus, which led to it losing to Georgia in the CFP National Championship matchup in January. The Tide has a reminder of its shortcoming in the cafeteria inside the players’ facility. A participation trophy from the playoff stares players in the face each day.
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne feels Alabama is ‘the perfect piece of the puzzle’
Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, and he immediately began his push to help the Crimson Tide land another top in-state defensive lineman prospect. Osborne chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. He told members of the media several factors led to his decision after his announcement. “It...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 29 WR Christian Leary
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor is excited about JC Latham: “He’s going to have a really big year.”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban challenged his offensive line in Thursday’s presser. He wants the group up front to play with toughness and physicality. The Crimson Tide had issues last year with pass protection and running the football effectively as the front allowed 39 sacks of Bryce Young. Alabama did not solve its problem at center until the second half of the Iron Bowl with Seth McLaughlin. It had a revolving door at right tackle as Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, and Damieon George all got a turn, but none were dominant.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 30 JC Latham
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Nick Saban is pleased with the development of Alabama’s quarterback room
The most recent elite quarterback room Alabama had was in 2017 and 2018. Jalen Hurts was the starter in 2017, but Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones were two talented freshmen. Tagovailoa played 11 games, and when the Crimson Tide needed him in the second half of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, he delivered a comeback victory over Georgia in overtime. Tagovailoa became the starter in 2018, but Hurts was instrumental as a backup. Tagovailoa sustained an injury in the second half of the Southeastern Conference title game versus the Bulldogs, and Hurts came off the bench to propel the team to a 35-28 comeback win. Jones would become a big help to Tagovailoa in 2019 as he replaced the injured quarterback in matchups versus Arkansas, Auburn, and Michigan.
Nick Saban likes Eric Wolford, but he wants more physicality from Alabama’s offensive line
Alabama fans enjoyed the 2012 offensive line for its dominance to a BCS National Championship, but the 2020 group was good too. The Crimson Tide carried an offensive front that allowed 13 sacks of Mac Jones, and Najee Harris had 1,466 rushing yards. Alabama’s physicality in 2020 propelled three Heisman finalists – Jones, Harris, and DeVonta Smith – and a Heisman winner in Smith. It lost Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, and Deonte Brown to the National Football League and fielded a few new faces up front last season. The Tide replaced Kyle Flood with Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach. Alabama struggled with consistency in having toughness and physicality in the running game and passing attack. Coach Nick Saban watched his offensive unit allow 39 sacks of Bryce Young, and there were times when Alabama could not run the ball effectively.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
