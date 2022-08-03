Read on comicbook.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
The Batman Spinoff HBO Max Series Featuring Penguin to Begin Filming Soon
The Batman spinoff series starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin is eyeing an early 2023 production start for HBO Max. Set within the budding Bat-verse overseen by Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, the DC drama expands upon the world Reeves created for the film and centers on Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot as the mobster climbs the ranks of the Gotham City underworld. The limited series, announced under the working title The Penguin, has been in the works since before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger — and before CEO David Zaslav's aggressive cost-cutting measures axed HBO Max DC Comics adaptations Batgirl and Wonder Twins.
J.J. Abrams' Constantine Series Gets Promising Update
Last week, the future of a lot of DC live-action projects was called into question when it was announced that HBO Max was shelving its Batgirl movie as part of cost-saving measures for Warner Bros. Discovery followed by additional shifts and changes as well, including the announcement of a planned merging of HBO Max and discovery+ streaming platforms and a 10-year plan for DC Films. While some fans are concerned about the future of their favorite projects, there's one long in the works series that is getting a more promising update: J.J. Abrams' Constantine series.
The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg Celebrates Movie's Anniversary With Hilarious "Supervillain Body" Video
Last year, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theatres on August 6th, so folks involved with the DC film have been celebrating its anniversary. The movie did well among critics and audiences alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from critics and an 82% from audiences. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "exhilarating and emotional." The cast of the film was quite stacked and featured many exciting names on the line-up. One such actor was comedian Flula Borg as Javelin. Borg previously revealed that he gained 25 pounds of muscle for the role, and recently shared a fun "How To Get Supervillain Body" video.
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
The Walking Dead Spinoff Starring Norman Reedus Reveals First Details
Scott M. Gimple has revealed the setting of The Walking Dead spinoff show starring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. First announced in September 2020, the Daryl and Carol spinoff developed by Gimple and Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang would have focused on Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol on a zombie apocalypse road trip after the series finale of The Walking Dead. But the continuation of the original series, ending after eleven seasons and a final eight episodes this fall, will instead follow Daryl on an overseas mission. McBride bowed out of the spinoff in April as relocating to France — where the untitled series will film and take place — was "logistically untenable" for the longtime Walking Dead actress.
Rick and Morty Shares Adult Swim Festival Panel Highlights: Watch
Rick and Morty will soon be returning to TV next month with Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by sharing all of the highlights from the series' big panel during Adult Swim Festival this weekend! With the next season of the series hitting later this Fall, there have been many questions about what to expect from the series following that fifth season's finale. But with more of the teases Rick and Morty has dropped about the future, there are even more questions being raised about what to expect as fans don't really know how to approach this coming season.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Better Call Saul Set Decorator Reveals How They Recreated Iconic Breaking Bad Set
There are only two episodes left of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off that was recently nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. The latest episode of the series was titled "Breaking Bad" and featured some major excitement for fans of the first series. Warning: Better Call Saul Spoilers Ahead! Fans have been eager to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) show up before the final episode, and folks finally got their wish this week. The episode featured multiple flashbacks to the Breaking Bad era, including the early moment in Saul's relationship with Walt and Jesse when they kidnap him. The scene show's the aftermath of the kidnapping once the trio comes to an understanding, and they spend some time in the iconic Breaking Bad RV. During a recent chat with Variety, Better Call Saul's set decorator, Ashley Marsh, explained how they recreated the iconic set.
Bullet Train: SPOILER Shot Their Cameo on the Set of a Different Movie
Bullet Train is finally in theaters with Brad Pitt leading an ensemble cast in the blockbuster action film directed by David Leitch and while there's a lot to take in with the film, one of the more fun things audiences have been keeping their eyes out for are cameo appearances and while there are a handful of cameo appearances in Bullet Train, it turns out that one of the actors who made a brief appearance in the film actually shot that appearance while on the set of an entirely different film project.
New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photos Offer Best Look Yet at Daredevil
She-Hulk is full of surprises indeed as Marvel fans found when it was confirmed last month that Charlie Cox would appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series as Daredevil and now, the series' official Twitter account is having fun with a few more surprises — including a new look at The Man Without Fear. In a new post on Saturday, the account posted a grid of photos making up the show's logo with the caption "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is full of surprises". But when you click on the photos and expand them, you get fresh looks at the eagerly anticipated upcoming series, including one of Daredevil in what appears to be a yellow and red suit. There are also some other looks as well, including Hulk and Wong and you can check it all out below.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
Warner Bros. Discovery Takes Major Tax Write-Down Amid Recent Content Cancellations
Warner Bros. Discovery has taken a $825 million tax write-down on its cancelled and scrapped content, according to a recent regulatory filing. The newly-minted company disclosed the information in documents on Friday (via The Hollywood Reporter), revealing that the number comes from content that was cancelled or axed completely in Q2 of this year. That figure reportedly includes a $496 million impairment on content, representing content that had already been produced or was in production before being axed. It also includes $329 million in content development write-offs, representing programming that did not make it past the development stage. The content is question hails from Warner Bros. Discovery's various film and television studios, linear networks, and streaming services like HBO Max and Discovery+.
Avengers: Endgame: Kevin Feige Wanted to Kill All Six Original Members
Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a hot streak for the last 10 years with everything that they released. While the studio has been pivoting to streaming, the feature-length offerings have been pretty excellent. Avengers: Endgame closed out The Infinity Saga and also killed off Iron Man and Black Widow, but it seems that the film was originally supposed to kill off more Avengers than that. During a new interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the films directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Kevin Feige originally wanted all six original Avengers to die in Endgame.
The Batman Fan Edit Adds Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in an Amazing Way
Warner Bros. and DC Comics has officially revealed that the next Joker movie, Joker: Folie á Deux, will be released on October 4, 2024. The film will star Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, and Lady Gaga has officially joined the cast and is rumored to be playing Harley Quinn. Folie á Deux will reportedly be a musical that's set primarily in Arkham Asylum. Fans were hoping that Phoenix would be the Joker for The Batman universe, but it seems that Barry Keoghan will take on Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. One fan really wanted to see Phoenix as the Joker in The Batman, so much so that they added a pivotal moment from Joker to the latest DC film.
